CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine is a “big mistake” and he slammed people who try to convince others to not take it.
“Misery loves company,” he said during his pandemic briefing. “A lot of these people (who tell others not to take it) are flat miserable all the time. They want to convince you not to take it because they are not going to take it. Please don’t listen to that junk.”
Justice said it is safe and effective and is a big part of the reason the death rate from the virus in the state has dropped 88 percent in the last seven weeks.
“We put vaccines in people’s arms,” he said. “That is turning the tide … Why wouldn’t you take this vaccine?”
Although people have the right not to take it, he said, where it “gets not fine with me” is the impact it can have an peoples’ families if it is spread.
Justice used the example of a state assisted living facility to show how effective the vaccinations are.
An outbreak recently occurred and the only people at the facility to get infected were eight staff members who had not been vaccinated. Everyone else had the vaccine and did not get the virus.
“You are making a big mistake not taking this vaccine,” he said.
Justice also said West Virginia will expand its Federal Pharmacy Partnership to include the Medicine Shoppe/Leader Network of pharmacies, with about 5,000 additional doses to be delivered to 59 pharmacy locations across the state this week.
“It will be similar to the rollout with Walgreens where doses go directly from the federal government to pharmacies,” said West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer. “But we in the Joint Interagency Task Force will work with those pharmacies to identify the appropriate individuals to receive the vaccines and those pharmacies have the ability to call those individuals directly.”
As of Monday morning, 12.1 percent of West Virginia’s entire population has received both doses of the vaccine and the state has administered 558,534 doses after receiving a total allotment of 583,230 doses from the federal government to date; an overall administration rate of 95.8 percent.
Justice also on Monday slammed those who refuse to wear a mask in public buildings.
“I don’t like this (wearing a mask) … I don’t like it a bit,” he said. “But how big of an inconvenience is it? Is it the end of the world?”
Justice said recently the mask mandate will stay in place as long as the medical experts say it’s needed and he won’t be swayed by what politicians do in other states.
“I also want you to know that we are going to continue, in West Virginia, to wear our masks for a while,” he said Monday. “I don’t like wearing it myself. But we all know that, if we don’t watch out and we move too quickly, we could have some level of whiplash come back on us and that would not be good.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
