CHARLESTON — With more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses that have arrived in the state but less than half administered, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he wants the vaccine into the arms of residents as quickly as possible.
“We need to get all the vaccine out now for those who want it,” he said. “We are moving on that.”
Justice was referring to a slower than expected process as well as two initiatives announced last week to vaccinate all teachers and school personnel age 50 and over as well as any resident 80 and older.
About 47 percent of the more than 100,000 doses have been administered, he said during his pandemic briefing, and the rest will be moved out to locations soon.
“If we don’t watch out, we are going to get caught in a situation where we have vaccines sitting on a shelf, lots of them,” he said. “We have got to move right now to get these vaccines in the arms of people.”
More than 8,300 doses have been administered to those 80 and older as of Sunday, he said, and more every day.
The Mercer County Health Department administered 100 doses to those 80 and over Monday on a first-come, first-served basis, but did not have enough to meet the demand.
Justice said more doses will be distributed and clinics will be announced soon for residents to receive the shots.
National Guard Adjutant Gen. James Hoyer said changes are being made to help speed up the process of getting the vaccine to localities and additional training is being provided on the process, which is evolving.
Hoyer said vaccine sites will also be set up that operate by appointment.
“We want to make sure we continue to improve our ability to get the vaccine out s quickly as possible without challenges,” he said, adding that 23,000 more vaccines are coming this week, but that is “nowhere near what we need.”
Manufacture and distribution of the vaccine has been slower than anticipated at all levels, with issues including proper sub-zero storage, enough manpower, staggered administration in medical settings that take more time and a decrease in allotment.
School personnel 50 and older are scheduled to be vaccinated starting this week, Justice said, with all school employees following.
“I hope we can get this accomplished within two to three weeks,” he said, adding that the goal is to have everybody vaccinated by Jan. 19, which is the date all elementary and middle school students are to return to classrooms for in-person instruction five days a week.
In-person instruction for those students will be held regardless of the color zone the county is in on the County Alert System.
High school student in-person instruction is dependent on whether the county is in the red zone, which will mean a continuance of remote instruction.
On Monday, most counties in the state, including Mercer and Monroe, were in the red zone, which reflects a high rate of infections as well as a high positivity rate.
Justice continues to defend the decision to bring students back to classrooms, a move that has been met with some criticism.
All health and education experts say kids are hurting by not being in school, he said, and a third of students are failing at least one core subject.
“The virtual concept is better than nothing,” he said, and works better if parents have time to work directly with their kids. “The virtual concept does not replace in-person instruction you have with teachers. We decided we are going to go bring kids back to school.”
Justice also said the spread of the virus among younger students (under 15 years old) is “almost nonexistent.”
Most school outbreaks occur among staff from community spread, which is why officials determined the priority of having school personnel vaccinated on a widespread basis.
Justice said a new COVID vaccine hotline has also been set up for the latest information on vaccine availability.
That number is 833-734-0965.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
