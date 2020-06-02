CHARLESTON — During Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing on Monday, he had more good news about the state’s economy.
Sales tax and other revenue keeps exceeding expectations, he said, with total numbers looking “much, much better than we thought they were going to be.”
Justice said the initial outlook when the pandemic started and the stay-at-home order issued was that the state by the end of this fiscal year (June 30) would be about “$500 million upside down.” That could mean calling legislators back into session, dipping into the “rainy day fund” (state cash reserves) and looking at cuts and layoffs.
The state is now looking at about a $236 million shortfall, but one that Justice is confident can be made up.
State income tax filings have been delayed until July 15, he said, and that will bring in about $200 million and he remains confident federal money, $1.25 billion, through the CARES (Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act will be freed up to backfill the rest of the shortfall.
“As we go through June, we are going to be okay,” he said, adding that the state’s cash reserves are also in good shape.
That CARES Act backfill opportunity should also be available to counties and cities, he added, as guidelines for how the money can be spent continue to be relaxed.
Applications for the money should continue to be sent in to the state from counties and cities, he said, adding that money to reimburse for direct expenses related to the pandemic is already being sent out after applications were approved.
On the Huttonsville Correctional Facility COVID-19 outbreak, Justice said the results of all the more than 1,000 inmate tests have been completed. “We have 118 positives and no more among staff.”
Justice had ordered all inmates and staff be tested after the initial outbreak.
He said 149 tests have also been conducted in other facilities with “zero positives.”
“The Department of Corrections is on top of this and providing constant updates,” he said, adding that community testing around the Huttonsville facility is being conducted as well to make sure there is no community spread.
Justice also reminded residents that this is Week 6 of his Comeback reopening plan and movie theaters and casinos will reopen on Friday, with guidelines being posted on his website.
Youth low-contact sports practicing is starting June 8 and games can be played on June 22 with spectators who practice social distancing.
Summer training activities for high school sports that are sanctioned by the WVSSAC (West Virginia Second Schools Activities Commission) can also begin on June 8.
Justice has not yet announced any plans regarding when or if outdoor festivals and fairs can be held, including the August West Virginia State Fair.
According to the State Fair’s website, routine plans continue as acts and events are scheduled and tickets are being sold to concerts that have been booked.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.