PEARISBURG, Va. — A search that started Wednesday for a suspect after a shooting was reported in Pearisburg ended when he was found and taken into custody.
Deputies with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office responded about 11:38 a.m. after a shooting was reported on the 2100 block of Guinea Mountain Road, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. One victim was transported to a local hospital.
A search got underway for a suspect, Brandon Cody Boggs, no age available, of Pearisburg, Va. Deputies obtained a search warrant and the residence where the shooting took place was searched by a Virginia State Police Tactical Team. Boggs was not found during the search.
The public was advised that Boggs should be considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators. The investigation and search were being conducted with the assistance of the Virginia State Police.
The sheriff’s office announced about 6:15 p.m. that Boggs had been taken into custody. Additional details were not immediately available Wednesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.