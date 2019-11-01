GLEN LYN, Va. — Deputies with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office were seeking a male individual who used blue lights early Thursday morning to pull over a car and impersonate a police officer.
“An incident was reported to our office this morning regarding a suspicious person impersonating a law enforcement officer near Glen Lyn,” according to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office.
At about 3:30 a.m. a vehicle with blue emergency lights got behind a female driver, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The driver pulled over and a male subject came to her window. The subject had no badge or duty belt, but asked the driver to step out of the car. After the female exited, the suspicious male searched the complainant’s vehicle,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was described as middle-aged white male, bald, with a trimmed beard and mustache. The driver described him as 5-feet, 8 inches to 6-feet tall and slightly overweight. The suspect was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt. He identified himself as either Officer Jackson or Officer Johnson, but did not state what department he was with.
The vehicle appeared to be a dark colored Honda or Hyundai. The blue emergency lights were near the roof of the car, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about this case can contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.
“If at any time you are being summoned to pull over and can’t verify that it is a law enforcement officer behind you, then call 9-1-1 to ask,” according to the sheriff’s office statement.
