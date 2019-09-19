PEMBROKE, Va. — Fire departments in Giles County will finally be able to purchase badly needed equipment, thanks to a federal grant of almost $700,000.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D- Va.) announced the grant Tuesday, part of $4.3 million in federal funding for fire safety across Virginia.
Giles County, with the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department the lead applicant for the grant, will receive $692,857.
Timmy McDaniel, assistant captain of the Pembroke firemen, said the money will primarily be used to buy new air packs and face pieces for firefighters in all seven county fire departments.
“I think the packs we have now were bought in 2002,” he said, adding they are well beyond their expected life span. “You’ve got to have them. You can’t fight a fire without them.”
Each air pack costs $6,800, he said.
“We have been trying to get a grant to purchase them,” he said, and Pembroke filed on behalf of all the departments last year but did not make it, but this year the application went through.
The funding will be awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs.
“We’re pleased to announce funding to help fire departments across Virginia improve operations and safety as well as hire, recruit, and retain firefighters,” the Senators said.
FEMA’s AFG program works to strengthen the safety of the public and firefighters by providing direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated Emergency Medical Services organizations, and State Fire Training Academies for critically-needed resources.
The primary goal of SAFER is to enhance the local fire departments’ ability to comply with staffing, response, and operational standards. FEMA’s SAFER program specifically provides funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters in their communities.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
