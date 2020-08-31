BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias is kicking off a new program Tuesday to not only help many local businesses but also give consumers a good deal.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the chamber, said the idea came from Alorica in Bluefield and Rotary Clubs in Bluefield and Princeton agreed to pitch in and help.
“We are getting zero (dollars for the chamber) and it’s not just for chamber businesses,” he said. “The purpose of this is to supplement dollars small businesses are getting.”
A limited number of $100 gift certificates will be available at each chamber office in Bluefield and Princeton (McNutt House) and the cost is only $50.
“It doubles the amount of money these small businesses are getting when people shop there,” he said, and consumers are receiving $100 worth of products for $50.
Not only that, he said, it can spur area residents to visit businesses they may never have shopped at before.
“Residents can also make a donation with the certificates to someone in need,” Disibbio said. “Or they can use them for a tip.”
When a business receives gift certificates they then return them to the chamber for the money.
“Businesses are reimbursed weekly from the chamber,” he said.
The certificates can also be used for Christmas presents, he added, because they are good through the end of the year.
Those who use a gift certificate will not receive any change back from them, he said. For example, if the item costs $22 (certificates are used in $25 increments) the consumer will not receive the change.
That also helps small businesses by encouraging spending.
Disibbio said only businesses that are located in certain areas in Princeton, Bluefield and Bluefield, Va. are participating because each city and town knows which ones are still open and operating.
“There was no way to track all the businesses that are open and operating outside city limits,” he said.
Those areas where businesses are included are the primary business districts, like Mercer Street and courthouse area in Princeton, the Bland Street downtown area in Bluefield, and the Virginia Avenue area in Bluefield, Va.
“We will have about 100 businesses participating,” he said and the gift certificates will be available for purchase starting Sept. 1 (Tuesday).
Disibbio said the program began in a partnership with Alorica, the partner of the information technology Intuit, which is establishing a prosperity hub in Downtown Bluefield and has already hired a workforce to help with Intuit’s online products like Mint and QuickBooks.
“They came to us with this,” he said. “They thought it would be a good idea to push this forward, so we reached out to the Rotary organizations.”
Disibbio said only a limited number of certificates are available and there will be cap on how many one individual can purchase.
