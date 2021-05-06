GARY — The second annual Gary Police Memorial Service will be held on May 15 in McDowell County.
The event gets underway at 2 p.m. at the Gary Police Officer’s Memorial that is located beside city hall in Gary. There will be a procession through town of emergency vehicles just prior to the service. Then a wreathe will be placed under the wooden police memorial flag to honor the fallen officers, according to Gary Police Chief S.P. “Pat” McKinney.
McKinney said the police memorial flag shows a thin blue line for one of the stripes on an American flag and part of the Gary Police Officer’s Memorial is a large wooden version of the flag. On that wooden flag will be placed the names of police officers killed while on duty in McDowell County.
McKinney said this year the names of McDowell County Deputy Sheriff George Maynard and Bradshaw Police Chief Chloe Francis Stanton, both of whom were shot and killed by prisoners in custody in unrelated incidents, will be added to the memorial.
The names of other officers will be added when their information is confirmed. Those knowing names of fallen McDowell County Officers can contact McKinney at 304-448-2209 and those names will be added.
Virgil Green, local minister and former deputy sheriff, will give a brief presentation and a prayer followed by a few words from McKinney and Gary Mayor Larry Hairston at the May 15 ceremony. Other officers in attendance will be given a chance to speak as well.
Starting Wednesday, May 14, well wishers may send flowers or bring them to be placed at the memorial to show their support of law enforcement as well as signs and posters of support from area groups and school children. These will remain in place until Monday, May 17.
The Gary Police Officers Memorial is the only permanent free standing memorial to police officers in Southern West Virginia. McKinney said future plans include a cabinet for the wooden flag that will be illuminated at night showing the names of the fallen and a statue.
“We hope for a good turnout from law enforcement agencies and the public,” McKinney said. “Everyday I see where an officer was killed leaving a family behind. A show of support like this is encouraging to those who serve.”
