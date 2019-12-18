PRINCETON — A request for funding to help build another new school in Mercer County was not included in the grant awards announced Tuesday by the state School Building Authority (SBA).
Dr. Deborah Akers, superintendent of schools, went before the SBA last month to make the required formal, in-person request for $11.5 million for the construction of a new elementary school in the Bluewell and Brushfork areas.
Local funding for the $14.5 million project would be $3 million. The money would be used to construct a new school to replace Brushfork and Bluewell elementaries.
Akers told the SBA that both schools are “aging, antiquated buildings that have many health and safety deficiencies.”
However, the SBA decided the awards, totaling $27.7 million, are going to Fayette, Harrison and Marion counties, with the largest amount, $20 million, to Fayette County for a new Meadow Bridge preK-12 school.
Teresa Russell, the schools system’s data and communications specialist, said the request will be made again next year.
“Mercer County Schools will continue to pursue funding,” she said.
During the last three years, Mercer County has received almost $20 million in SBA grant awards for two new schools.
In 2016, the county was awarded almost $8 million to help pay for the new $12 million Mountain Valley Elementary School on Blue-Prince Road.
That school is almost complete and will replace Ceres Elementary School and Cumberland Heights Elementary. The new school will also house some students from Glenwood and Brushfork schools.
In 2017, the county was awarded almost $11 million toward the $12.2 million Bluefield Primary School, which is now under construction on 9.5 acres of land next to Bluefield High School.
The new kindergarten-second grade school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020 and will accommodate students from Whitethorn and Memorial primaries, which are slated to close at the end of this school year.
About 350 students will attend the new school.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
