Free tire disposal set for Nov. 6 in Mercer County
PRINCETON — Free tire disposal will be available in Mercer County on Nov. 6 at the Mercer County Landfill.
Tires can be left from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 749 Frontage Road in Princeton. Look for a trailer near the white building, organizers said.
A maximum of 10 passenger tires per household will be accepted. Organizers ask that tires not be left on the ground if the trailer is closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.