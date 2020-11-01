Free tire disposal set for Nov. 6 in Mercer County

PRINCETON — Free tire disposal will be available in Mercer County on Nov. 6 at the Mercer County Landfill.

Tires can be left from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 749 Frontage Road in Princeton. Look for a trailer near the white building, organizers said.

A maximum of 10 passenger tires per household will be accepted. Organizers ask that tires not be left on the ground if the trailer is closed.

