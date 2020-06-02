WELCH — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered this weekend in McDowell County.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday during his weekday pandemic briefing.
The testing is part of his ongoing initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.
The project is spearheaded by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) and, this weekend, the McDowell County Health Department.
On Friday, testing will be held at the Tug River Health Clinic, 5833 Black Diamond Highway in Gary. On Saturday, testing will be available at the Keystone City Hall, 32509 Coal Heritage Road.
Tests will be administered between 9 a.m and 4 p.m. each day.
Harrison and Ohio counties will also offer the testing opportunity both days.
Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The testing targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. This optional testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
