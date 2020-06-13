CHARLESTON — Since June 1, WorkForce West Virginia has seen more than 35,000 fraudulent unemployment claims filed.
“At the end of the day, they are hurting great West Virginians,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his COVID-19 briefing. “They are hurting you that need to be able to have your application processed.”
Justice said the volume of fraudulent claims has slowed down the process and delayed payments to those who should get them.
Scott Adkins, commissioner of WorkForce WV, was at the briefing and said these claims take time to be handled and causes those who need the money to have to wait.
Adkins said many of the claims are perpetrated by “organized criminals” and it’s a problem around the nation.
“That is 35,000 fraudulent claims in 11 days,” he said. “It’s happening in every state.”
In many cases it is a result of criminals stealing personal information or purposely misrepresenting material facts like employment status or refusing to return to work to obtain benefits, he said.
Adkins said the state is working with law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorneys office to investigate.
“We have identified several folks in the Charleston area that are responsible (for many fraudulent claims),” he said, adding that those caught will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Most fraud is detected before any money is sent out, he said, as safeguards are in place to detect possible fraudulent claims.
When a claim is approved, recipients are also now being sent a letter to establish a direct deposit method of payments rather than being sent a card, he added.
“We are taking the necessary steps to get the payments out,” he said. “Keep a close out eye out to protect your identity and personal information.”
Justice also gave an update on COVID-19 testing at all of the Department of Corrections facilities around the state.
“In eight days, we have tested 14,000 inmates (and juveniles) and 4,000 employees,” he said. “The overwhelming results are negative and only nine active cases. Some results are still out.”
Justice ordered the testing after an outbreak at the Huttonsville facility had to be mitigated.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar, as well as Justice responded to a question about concern that 20 states are now seeing an uptick in positive cases as reopenings continue.
“We are watching all of these states in the country that are in an upsurgence in cases,” Marsh said, adding that they are watching other countries as well to learn about possible causes and how surges are handled.
Marsh said the surges are caused by an increase in closer contact with others without wearing a facial covering as well as people leaving their homes more and traveling from state to state.
That has raised concerns about a “second wave” of the virus.
“We are all worried about that,” he said.
Marsh said the best way to prevent it from happening is to follow the guidelines of avoiding close contact with others by social distancing, sanitization and wearing a facial covering.
“Just continue doing what makes you safe,” he said. “We need to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the elderly.”
Justice also cautioned that residents must continue to take safe precautions and realize some outbreaks may pop up.
“There will be a problem,” he said. “This disease is right here. There will be rough seas.”
But Justice once again said the state will “run to the fire” quickly and mitigate any surge anywhere in the state.
