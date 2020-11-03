PRINCETON — Princeton Health Care Center has confirmed four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 cases, but no residents.
All 162 employees were tested on Oct. 28 and all residents on Oct. 29.
“There were four employees who tested positive,” PHCC Administrator Stefanie Compton posted on the facility’s website Monday. “Without the routine testing, we would not have known the employees were carriers as they showed no signs or symptoms of the virus. Our team has throughout the pandemic completed employee screenings at least daily. Employees are sent home if they exhibit COVID-related symptoms.”
“All resident test results have been received and all of them yielded negative results,” she said. “Cumulatively speaking; there are 4 active Covid cases which involve employees that have had no recent direct contact with our residents. There are zero resident cases. The positive employees are recovering at home and will not be permitted to return to work until cleared per CDC and our infection control teams’ guidelines.”
Compton said members of the WV National Guard were on-site Monday completing a decontamination process. Additional COVID-19 testing for employees and residents will be completed on 11-4-20. Weekly testing will continue until at least 14 days have passed since the last positive case was identified.
“Due to the COVID outbreak, in-facility visitation remains suspended and will continue to remain so until at least 14 days have passed since the last positive case is identified,” she said. “In the meantime, we encourage loved ones to remain in contact with our residents through Skype video calling, phone calls, window visits and mail.”
Compton said the PHCC team has continually monitored the rate of community spread COVID cases closely.
“Based on the increased rate of infections within our community, our team decided to suspend visitation on 10-21-20, as a precautionary measure,” she said. “On 10-27-20 the decision was made to halt communal dining, also as a precautionary measure. We have continued throughout the COVID Pandemic to follow CDC guidelines and in fact have exceeded many of their recommendations. Our team has continued to utilize PPE including N-95 masks, even though they are not required when a long-term care facility is not in an active COVID outbreak. A COVID outbreak in a long-term care facility is defined as one positive case.”
A positive case has also been confirmed for an employee at Bluefield High School.
The school system posted Monday that those who should quarantine have been notified.
Mercer County schools have been using remote learning only and the decision had not yet been announced Monday if students can return to classes on Wednesday.
In Tazewell County, schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said Monday Richlands Middle School has switched to remote learning only through Nov. 13.
In Monroe County, where remote learning only has been in effect after the county was moved to orange on the County Alert System two weeks ago, students can return to classrooms on Thursday.
The county was moved to the gold category on Saturday.
No in-person instruction is allowed under the orange or red designations.
