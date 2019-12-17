ABINGDON, Va. — A Bluefield, Va. woman and former chair of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce board of directors was convicted last week in federal court in Abingdon on several charges, including wire fraud.
U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said Teresa Barringer, 58, former executive vice president of J&R Manufacturing in Bluefield, Va. was convicted on three counts of willfully failing to pay over payroll taxes, two counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer.
“Payroll-tax schemes and other forms of workplace fraud are serious federal crimes and ones that the Department of Justice and the IRS take very seriously,” Cullen said Monday in the announcement of the conviction. “I appreciate the hard work of the FBI and IRS agents in uncovering the defendant’s criminal conduct and bringing her to justice.”
According to evidence presented at the three-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Barringer failed to pay more than $175,000 in payroll taxes withheld from employees. She also fraudulently prematurely obtained over $360,000 from her 401K plan by falsely claiming that she needed the money to avoid foreclosure and falsely representing her last day of employment.
Barringer also lied to federal agents when questioned about her employment and the 401K withdrawals, Cullen said.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service and the Virginia State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys S. Cagle Juhan and Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case for the United States.
Barringer was first charged in 2017 in Tazewell County and indicted on one charge of embezzlement and one charge of money laundering.
However, the indictment was dismissed because the grand jury foreman was a nephew of a victim in the case.
“I filed a motion to nolle prosequi the indictment which had been previously filed in the matter of Teresa Barringer,” Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis said at that time. “The motion was filed based upon additional information that had been brought to the attention of myself, the attorney for the commonwealth. Based upon the information recently received, I determined that additional investigation needs to be conducted at which time the commonwealth can elect to recharge the defendant if appropriate.”
“A nolle prosequi is a dismissal without prejudice, which allows the commonwealth to further prosecute the matter,” Dennis said. “Additionally, the attorneys for the defendant filed a motion requesting the court to dismiss the indictment with prejudice, which would prohibit the commonwealth from going forward on the charges subject to the indictment. The court denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the charges with prejudice; therefore the commonwealth can elect to proceed if appropriate.”
In June 2018, Barringer was once again indicted on fraud-related charges in Tazewell County and in October 2019 she was indicted on federal charges in a sealed indictment, which was unsealed after she was arrested. She was convicted on the those federal charges.
A sentencing date has not been announced.
A wire fraud charge carries a federal penalty of up to 20 years in jail; failing to pay over payroll taxes has a penalty of up to five years; and making a false statement to federal law enforcement carries a penalty of up to five years.
