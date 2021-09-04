CHARLESTON — As COVID hospitalizations continue to surge in both West Virginia and Virginia, residents are asked to avoid hospital emergency rooms for more routine issues or to get COVID testing.
Jim Hoyer, director of the state Joint interAgency Task Force, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the surge in COVID cases is putting a strain on hospitals and personnel.
“Go to the emergency room only with an emergency,” he said, suggesting residents visit an urgent care facility or other health care provider for less serious medical issues or to get tested for COVID.
Unnecessary visits put a “significant stress on our hospitals and our health care system,” he said. “We need to address this now.”
The urgency is related to the soaring numbers of COVID hospital patients, which jumped to 714 Friday, nearing the peak of 818 during the January surge. Patients in ICU were at 206 and those on ventilators numbered 111, which exceeds the January peak.
“They are going to the hospital faster, they are sicker and they are younger,” Hoyer said of the COVID patients, with 82 percent of them unvaccinated.
Hoyer also said that if the current trend continues the numbers will be high enough later this month where hospitals will have to suspend elective surgeries to be able to care for COVID patients.
Virginia hospitals are facing similar issues.
Peter Mulkey, President and CEO of Clinch Valley Health in Tazewell County, said earlier this week hospitals are being strained.
“It is heartbreaking, frustrating and exhausting – but above all, it is preventable,” he said. “The Delta variant is significantly impacting our community, our hospital and the healthcare system in our state. Like most healthcare facilities in our region, Clinch Valley Health is overburdened.”
Mulkey said the number of COVID-19-positive patients that have admitted to Clinch Valley has increased “significantly since August 1, and most of these individuals are unvaccinated.”
Tazewell County Emergency Management is urging residents not to go to their local emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests if they are not sick.
“Healthcare officials are telling us that they are stressed by people who are not sick seeking COVID-19 tests to return to work or school,” County Administrator Eric Young said. “The abundance of non-emergency patients sitting in the ER is causing a delay in getting to patents who have emergency needs. This is a trying time for our local healthcare system. Residents can do their part to elevate the stress by not using emergency rooms as an option for COVID testing unless you are sick. If you are not sick do not go to the ER.”
The recent increase in COVID cases due to the delta variant has increased the demand in testing as more businesses and events require negative tests or proof of vaccination, he added.
Princeton Community Hospital President and CEO Karen Bowling also said earlier this week area residents should not come to emergency rooms to be tested or for minor health issues.
“If you suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, please contact your family doctor or the Mercer County Health Department to be tested.” she said. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise, we kindly ask that you see your primary care provider for minor healthcare issues and routine testing, so that our ERs may more efficiently treat those with urgent medical needs. However, you should not delay coming to the Princeton or Bluefield ERs when an urgent need arises. We are fully prepared and capable of providing acute emergency care for you and your family.”
Vaccinations are the way out of this, she said.
Justice said Friday the Delta variant is “everywhere, it’s’ around us all… This situation is really serious.”
He read off a list of 18 COVID-related deaths in the previous two days as well as pointed out the active cases have jumped to 19,434 with an 11 percent daily positivity rate, the highest numbers seen since the January surge.
Justice said 59 schools in 26 counties have reported outbreaks and 19 schools closed (using remote learning). Thirty county school systems now have mask mandates.
Vaccinations are still the key, he added, telling people they are taking “a hell of chance” by not getting vaccinated.
But no action has been taken yet regarding any mitigation mandates.
“We are on hold as far as any mandates on face coverings,” he said, opting instead for localities to make the decisions.
Justice also said he is “excited” this weekend for a return to college football, with no restrictions on crowd size or masks and “enjoying a level of normalcy.”
He also mentioned the first football game in over 40 years for Bluefield State College, which is set for today at noon at Mitchell Stadium.
“I am still trying to find a way to be able to get to that game,” he said. “I didn’t think I could, but I an trying to find a way to make it.”
