WELCH — Federal inmates at a Welch prison were on lock down Thursday and visitation was temporarily suspended to help contain the spread of influenza in the correctional facility.
The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in McDowell County, which is a medium-security prison near Welch, was on modified operation due to a recent outbreak of the flu, Justin Long, public affairs spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, said.
“There are 24 active cases of the flu that are confirmed among the inmates,” Long said.
Inmates are remaining in their cells as a precautionary measure. Visiting has been temporarily suspended, the meals were being brought to the inmates’ cells, he stated. The prison staff and employees are using heightened cleaning protocols.
Long said no cases of coronavirus are suspected at the prison.
A date when visits can resume had not been set Thursday.
The FCI in Welch has a total of 1,162 inmates; there are 1,112 inmates in the prison itself and 50 inmates in an adjacent camp.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
