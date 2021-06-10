Staff report
BLUEWELL — A new event offering fishing, prizes, and more is coming Saturday to Jimmy Lewis Lake, also known as Pinnacle Rock Lake.
The Friends of Pinnacle Rock State Park is holding its first organized event Saturday starting 11 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.
Children up to 14 years old that are accompanied by an adult 21 or older can fish during the event, organizers said. Participants can keep their catches or release them. A limit on how many fish can be caught will be set after registration.
Each participant will receive a raffle ticket, and there will be a prize drawing every 45 minutes. Prizes will include bicycles, fishing licenses, tackle boxes and more. Participants must be present to claim their prizes, organizers said.
Jimmy Lewis Lake is located between Bluewell and Nemours in Mercer County. The lake can be reached by taking Route 102 out of Bluefield, Va. towards Pocahontas, Va. At the Nemours Grocery on the left, make an immediate right toward Bluewell and travel about half a mile to the lake, organizers said.
The Friends of Pinnacle Rock State Park was formed in late 2019, according to Skip Crane, the organization’s treasurer.
“It is a nice mix of positive, energetic and dedicated individuals,” Crane said.
The Hugh I. Shott Jr. Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Virginias, the Mercer County Commission, the Coalfield Heritage Authority and the West Virginia State Park Foundation have aided the Friends of Pinnacle Rock State Park, he added.
