BLUEFIELD — Mercer County’s first confirmed COVID Delta variant case was reported Tuesday.
Roger Topping, administrator for the Mercer County Health Department, said he was told by the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) the first case is now official as the variant has been spreading across the state.
“We talked to the person this morning (Tuesday) after we were notified by the state,” Topping said of the Delta case, adding that the person was never hospitalized but had all the symptoms.
“The person quarantined for 14 days then tested negative,” he said, and is back at work but is “still experiencing headaches.”
McDowell, Summers and Wyoming counties have also had one confirmed case each.
Mercer County has had 62 variant cases, but up to this point all had been the UK (United Kingdom) variant.
The Delta variant, state officials say, is by far the most contagious and most dangerous and it now accounts for at least 83 percent of new cases around the country, which continues to see a surge in COVID cases.
Topping has been cautioning about the Delta variant for weeks, urging people to get vaccinated because all vaccines offer “incredible” protection from severe symptoms, hospitalization and death from the variant.
As of Tuesday, West Virginia had officially confirmed 118 Delta variant cases in 31 counties.
However, Bill Crouch, secretary of the state DHHR, said Monday the number of Delta cases in the general population may be 1,000 or even 2,000.
The problem, he said, is the process of sequencing positive COVID tests to determine if it is the Delta variant is time-consuming and results lag, making timely reporting difficult.
A sharp increase in COVID cases in the state has been occurring, following a national pattern, with 2,585 active cases as of Tuesday, up from 882 early last month.
Topping said the numbers are rising in Mercer County as well, with 44 new cases reported since July 30 for a total of 72 active cases with 14 of those new cases in the 10 years to 19 years age group.
Topping also said that, of those 44 new cases since Friday, 34 had not been vaccinated and 10 had been vaccinated.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said recently vaccines are more than 90 percent effective against severe illnesses, hospitalizations and death among those who are infected after being vaccinated, the “breakthrough” cases.
Marsh has also said the Delta variant is targeting youth more and as school is starting soon, concerns have been raised about vaccinations and how best to protect students under 12 years old who cannot get vaccinated.
Kanawha County schools this week announced that students in grades K-5 will be required to wear a mask while students in grades six through 12 do not, but are encouraged to get vaccinated.
The West Virginia Department of Education has scheduled a press briefing today to outline its recommendations on the issue.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
