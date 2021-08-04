CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents who want to participate in the final, and biggest, vaccine lottery drawing now have until Sunday to sign up.
Gov. Jim Justice has extended the last drawing for the “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes until Tuesday, Aug. 10, with the registration deadline at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
“This final crop of prizes are going to be the best we’ve ever had. We’re going to change several people’s lives and we’re going to make someone a millionaire,” he said. “I urge every West Virginian to take advantage of this extra time to get vaccinated and get registered before it’s too late.”
Any state resident who has had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine can register.
The grand prize in the final drawing will be $1.588 million with the second place prize $588,000.
Two more brand new custom-fitted trucks will also be given away as well as two four-year scholarships to the age group of 12 to 25.
Registration for all prizes was previously scheduled to expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m. and the drawing set for today.
But Justice said that due to a system glitch registration for the college scholarship prize closed early, not allowing residents who had possibly planned to register to do so.
The glitch has been corrected, but rather than simply reopening registration for one prize, Justice determined that the best course of action would be to extend the registration deadline for the entire program; especially with the demand for COVID-19 vaccines on the rise of late in response to the increased threat of the Delta variant.
On Monday alone, about 1,900 shots were administered in West Virginia. Another 7,500 shots were administered over the weekend, an increase of about 85 percent over the previous weekend total of 4,070.
“Over the past few days, we’ve seen real movement in the number of people choosing to finally get their shot and the last thing we want to do is interrupt our momentum by ending the sweepstakes too early,” he said.
The Delta variant, which is more contagious and more dangerous than the original coronavirus as well as other variants, is spreading in the state and around the nation.
As of Monday, 118 Delta cases have been confirmed in the state but state officials have said the number is likely to be much higher because of the number of positive tests analyzed for the variant and the time it takes to do that.
“There has never been a more important time to get yourself vaccinated or help someone you love get vaccinated,” Justice said. “We all know the Delta variant is no joke and our case count is increasing every day. By getting vaccinated, you are taking a safe and effective step toward protecting yourself and your family, and you can even go and register for a chance to win some truly incredible prizes.”
The consequences of failing to get vaccinated could be deadly, he added.
“As I’ve said many times, everyone is in a lottery right now whether they want to be or not,” he said. “If you’re vaccinated and registered, you have a chance to win all kinds of goodness. But if you’re not vaccinated, you’re in a different kind of lottery; the lottery where I go through and read the list of people that we’ve lost to COVID. With this Delta variant going around right now, you cannot afford to take the chance. I’m pleading with you to get in the Babydog lottery. Don’t be in the death lottery.”
Almost 1.1 million state residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, but only about 376,000 West Virginians have registered for the sweepstakes to date.
The final drawing on Aug. 10 will also have other prizes, including:
• Five lifetime hunting licenses
• Five lifetime fishing licenses
• Five custom hunting rifles
• Five custom hunting shotguns
• 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks
