TAZEWELL, Va. — Saturday is the last day in Virginia to cast an absentee ballot in person for the March 3 Democratic Presidential primary, and so far the voting has been sparse in area counties.
“We have had 23 vote in person and have received 18 by mail,” Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said, adding that mail absentee ballots will continue to be received through election day.
The registrar’s new office, located at 2848 Riverside Drive in North Tazewell, will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Giles County Registrar Donna Alitzer said 14 absentee ballots have been cast in person and 32 have been mailed out.
Stacy Tibbs Grady, Bland County registrar, said four have voted in person and 14 by mail so far.
All polling precincts around all three counties will be open Tuesday, March 3, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Virginia, any registered voter can cast a ballot since the state does not register by party affiliation.
Earls said 14 presidential candidates will be listed on Tuesday’s ballot.
“Some have already dropped out but their names will still be on the ballot,” he said.
Although the vote totals are low for absentee ballots this year, Earls said there is nothing to compare them to because it’s only a one-party primary this year with a large Democratic field.
President Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee so no GOP primary is being held.
Previous presidential primaries have included both parties, with the 2016 featuring Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, and on the Republican side with Pres. Donald Trump and many others.
During that primary, more than 5,000 Republican ballots were cast and more than 1,100 Democratic ballots in all in Tazewell County. Trump and Clinton won their respective primaries handily.
“You never know what to expect,” Earls said of the turnout Tuesday.
