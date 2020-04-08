BLUEFIELD — A fifth coronavirus (COVID-19) case was confirmed Tuesday in Mercer County, and the patient contracted the virus through community spread, according to health officials.
New COVID-19 cases also were reported Tuesday in Tazewell and Buchanan counties, adding to the growing number of confirmed infections across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said the fifth Mercer County case is the result of community transmission, also known as community spread.
Bragg said the individual and their contacts have been identified and are self-monitoring and self-isolating. The health department is not releasing what part of Mercer County the individual resides in.
The five Mercer County cases include the original two patients who have since been released from quarantine. These two individuals have recovered from the virus.
There could be additional COVID-19 cases confirmed for Mercer County in the days ahead.
Bragg said there are at least 100 pending test results for COVID-19 that have been reported to the Mercer County Health Department. He didn’t provide any more details as to when the health department is expected to have those test results back.
Bragg said residents of Mercer County should continue to stay at home unless they need supplies or are considered essential personnel. He said residents also should continue washing their hands for 20 seconds and maintaining social distancing.
In Tazewell County, Administrator Eric Young said a fourth positive case has confirmed.
However, no details were available on Tuesday.
The county’s third case confirmed Monday was from “community spread,” and Young said that is significant because the resident has not been out of state and had no contact with the other two positives.
The Virginia Department of Health also reported the first COVID-19 case for Buchanan County Tuesday, but no additional details were immediately released regarding that case, including whether it is travel related or the result of community spread.
Bland County is now the only local Virginia county not reporting a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Giles County is reporting two cases, Wythe County three cases, Wise County three cases, Russell County one case and Washington County, 10 cases. Montgomery County, which is home to Blacksburg and Virginia Tech, is reporting 16 cases of COVID-19.
In all, 3,333 confirmed cases were reported Tuesday in Virginia with 563 hospitalizations and 63 deaths. So far health officials in Virginia have tested more than 28,000 people for the virus.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 67 new coronavirus cases in West Virginia Tuesday — an increase from previous days.
As of Tuesday, 12,059 residents had been tested for COVID-19 in West Virginia, with 412 positive cases, 11,647 negative results and four deaths.
The confirmed cases per county in West Virginia are as follows: Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).
So far Monroe County is not reporting a confirmed case.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com, contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com and contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.