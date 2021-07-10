BLUEFIELD — A federal inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at McDowell, pleaded guilty Friday to possessing a handcrafted weapon, commonly known as a “shank.”
According to court documents, on Aug. 13, 2020, inmate Jorge Amador possessed a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank.”
During a search of Amador, a staff member from FCI McDowell found the shank, which was a piece of metal approximately 7.5 inches in length, sharpened to a point at one end, with thread tied around the other end to form a handle. Amador admitted to staff members that he did possess the handcrafted weapon. Amador also admitted that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.
Amador faces up to five years in prison, to be served consecutively to the sentence he is now serving, when he is sentenced on Oct. 25.
Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is handling the prosecution.
United States Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn presided over the hearing.
