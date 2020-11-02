PRINCETON — Election Day is finally arriving Tuesday as anyone who has not already voted will have the opportunity to vote in-person at their precincts.

Polls in West Virginia will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and in Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Besides the presidential election, voters in both states will also choose a senator. In West Virginia, a governor and other statewide positions are also on the ballot.

Mercer County voters will see national, state and local offices on their ballots.

National ticket for President:

Donald J. Trump Rep.

Joseph R. Biden Dem.

Jo Jorgensen Libertarian

Howie Hawkins Mountain

U.S. Senate:

Shelley Moore Capito Rep

Paula Jean Swearengin Dem

David Moran Libertarian

U.S. House (3rd District):

Carol Miller Rep

Hilary Turner Dem

Governor:

Jim Justice Rep

Ben Salango Dem

Erika Kolenich Libertarian

Daniel P. “Danny” Lutz Jr. Mountain

Secretary of State:

Mac Warner Rep

Natalie Tennant Dem

State Auditor:

John “JB” McCluskey Rep

Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor Dem

State Treasurer:

Riley Moore Rep

John D. Perdue Dem

Commissioner of Agriculture

Kent Leonhardt Rep

Bob Beach Dem

Attorney General:

Patrick Morrisey Rep

Sam Brown Petsonk Dem

State Senate 6th District:

Chandler Swope Rep

(no opposition)

House 27th District:

(vote for no more than THREE):

Doug Smith Rep

Marty Gearheart Rep

Joe C. Ellington Jr. Rep

Tina Russell Dem

Mercer County Commissioner:

Greg Puckett Rep

Ronnie Oakley No Party

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney:

Brian K. Cochran Rep

(no opposition)

Mercer County Sheriff:

Tommy “T.A.” Bailey Rep

Theodore (Teddy) White III Independent

Mercer County Assessor:

Lyle Cottle Rep

Sharon D. Gearhart Dem

McDowell County residents’ ballot:

House 26th District:

Wesley R. Payne Rep

Ed Evans Dem

Sheriff:

Kenneth Hicks Rep

James “Boomer” Muncy Dem

County Commission:

Cecil Patterson Dem (unopposed)

Prosecuting Attorney:

Brittany R. Puckett Dem (unopposed)

Assessor:

Gary R. Hall Rep

Ray Bailey Dem

In Monroe County:

House 42nd District (Precincts 1, 7 and 8):

(Vote for not more than TWO)

Barry L. Bruce Rep

Todd Longanacre Rep

Jeff Campbell Dem

Cindy Lavender-Bowe Dem

10th Senatorial District:

Jack David Woodrum Rep

Willam R. Laird IV Dem

28th House District (Precincts 3,5,12,16,18,19,22,23,29,30,31,32,33 and 34):

(Vote for not more than TWO)

Roy G. Cooper Rep

Jeffrey Pack Rep

Ryne Nahodil Dem

County offices on all ballots:

County Commission:

Melvin Young Rep

Dane Wills Dem

Sheriff:

Jeff Jones Rep

Lee Carter Dem

Prosecuting Attorney:

Justin R. St. Clair Dem (unopposed)

Assessor:

Sarah F. Martin Rep

Caroline L. Sparks Dem

Monroe County Official Ballot for Emergency Medical Service Ambulance Provider Levy:

Monroe County residents will also vote yes or no on a proposed levy that would raise more than $700,000 a year over the next four years starting July 1, 2021, to provide money to pay salaries to provide ambulance services to residents.

Here are the contests on the ballot for all counties in this area in Virginia:

President:

Democrat Joe Biden

Republican Donald J. Trump

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen

U.S. Senate:

Democrat Mark Warner

Republican Daniel M. Gade

House of Representatives (9th District):

Republican H. Morgan Griffith (unopposed)

Two Constitutional Amendments are also on the ballot:

Constitutional Amendment #1:

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?

Constitutional Amendment #2:

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?

In Tazewell County :

Should the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors relocate the Monument of the Confederate Solider of Tazewell County from the grounds of the Tazewell County Courthouse?

It is a yes or no question.

Town voters will also choose candidates for mayor and town councils.

Town of Bluefield:

Mayor

Donald Scott Linkous

James Jarrod Bailey

Town Council

(Vote for not more than three)

Charles E. “Chuck” Presley Jr.

Richard A. “Rick” Holman Jr.

Ron D. Holt II

Town of Cedar Bluff:

Mayor

Tonya V. Wicks (unopposed)

Town Council:

(Vote for not more than three)

Kenneth M. Shepard

Brian J. Sword

C. Jerry Herron

Town of Pocahontas:

Mayor

Charles T. Helmandollar

Benjamin A. Gibson

Town Council:

(Vote for not more than four)

Jack R. Mullins

Ted M. Sluss

MIke H. Gibson

J. Suzanne Brinegar

A. Brad Belcher

Don E. Cates II

Town of Richlands:

Mayor

Paul D. Crawford

Jannis R. “Jan” White

Town Council

(Vote for not more than three)

Rick L. Wood II

Bonnie S. Cook

Douglas R. Ratliff

C. Logan Plaster

Eric K. Phipps

B. Elliot Joyce

Mike J. Street Jr.

Frances D. Meadows

Town of Tazewell:

Mayor

Michael F. Hoops (unopposed)

Town Council

(Vote for not more than three)

David H. Fox

Joe R. Beasley

Glenn L. Catron

In Giles County:

School Board:

Jason B. Buckland (unopposed)

Glen Lyn:

Mayor

J. Howard Spencer (unopposed)

Town Council

(Vote for no more than five)

Rhonda S. Smith

Nila J. Spencer

Shawn D. Farewell

In Narrows:

Mayor

John G. Davis (unopposed)

Town Council

(vote for not more than three)

Jonathan K.P. Creger

W.W. “George” Conley

Sarah Comfort Thwaites

Sara E. Bowles

