RIPPLEMEAD, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one man traveling through Giles County, Va.
An investigation was started when Virginia State Police troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Big Stoney Creek Rd just north of Norcross Rd., according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the state police.
A 2015 Ford F-250 was traveling north about 1:29 p.m. July 1 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, David J. Mitchell, 59, of Christiansburg, Va., died at the scene, Crouch said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The front seat passenger, Akeem L. Metz, 37, of Dublin, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The back seat passenger, Milton R. Boysaw, 52, of Dublin, Va., was also transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.