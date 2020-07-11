WYTHEVILLE, Va. — There was one fatality Friday after a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 81, according to a representative of the Virginia State Police.
Troopers with the Virginia State Police responded at 2:49 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81. A box truck was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, crossed through the median and entered the northbound lanes, according to Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller with the state police.
The box truck struck a passenger car and two tractor-trailers in the northbound lanes, Geller stated. One of the tractor-trailers then ran off the left side of the road and into the median. There was one confirmed fatality.
The crash remained under investigation Friday. The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction and Motor Carrier Safety teams are responding to the scene to assist with the investigation, Geller said.
