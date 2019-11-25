BLUEFIELD — As the days pass before the annual Little Jimmie Christmas party, more donations are needed to fulfill the $40,000 goal to help hundreds of local kids have a happy holiday.
As of today with a donation of $100, $11,361 has been donated to the Community Christmas Tree so that leaves $28,639 more to raise.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree has for 102 years held a holiday party and provided hundreds of children with gift bags containing presents such as toys, food, cold-weather gear, a book and more.
The generosity of local donors has made this possible and many of these kids would receive little, if anything, without the party.
Every gift is appreciated, whether it’s a lot or just a few dollars. All can add up to the $40,000 goal.
This year’s party will be held at the Bluefield State College Student Union. A new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the Herb Sims Center to Bluefield College. Bluefield College was happy to work with the Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and gift bag distribution was no longer available.
Editor Samantha Perry said when the change of venue was announced that the student union is “a beautiful facility” and that it will give children the opportunity to visit a college campus.
Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller plan to perform a Christmas program with favorite holiday songs at this year’s Little Jimmie party.
Those wanting to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by sending checks made out to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning Balance: .......................... $11,261.18
• In memory of Jim Bill Francis ..............$100.00
Daily Total: .......$100.00
Ending Balance: ...........
........................$11,361.18
