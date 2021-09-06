PRINCETON — September is filled with local events that were canceled last year because of the pandemic, with only one not happening due to the current COVID surge.
The Bluefield Elks Lodge 269 has canceled its annual first-responders appreciation program, which was scheduled for Sept. 12. The lodge has remembered first-responders for 20 years, after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
However, ceremonies honoring those who were lost in that attack are still scheduled.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Princeton Fire Department will hold a memorial stair climb at Hunnicutt Stadium. The Princeton Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors, along with the Princeton Senior High School marching band performing the National Anthem.
At noon on Saturday, the City of Bluefield 9/11 ceremony will take in Chicory Square, with the rain venue Bluefield City Hall.
One of the most popular events canceled last year is back on Saturday on Commerce Street in Bluefield.
It’s the Miller Lite presents the 2021 Bluefield Blues Festival in memory of JC Robinson.
Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns open the festival at noon and music will continue throughout the day with 7 Mile Mushroom, The Carpenter Ants, Steele Cookin’ Band, The Nighthawks and special guest Samantha Fish.
As of Sunday, only 100 of the available 600 tickets to the event were left.
Fisrh, the blues guitarist/singer, is the featured performer. She is releasing her new album, “Faster,” on Sept. 10.
Beer and water sales will be available with no coolers allowed. A food court will also be available.
Tickets are $50 and can be ordered online at bluefieldbluesfest.com.
Email confirmation of ticket (on cell phone is sufficient) can be used to enter.
Bluefield, Va. will bring back its Autumn Jamboree, also on Saturday.
That event will be held with opening ceremonies at noon downtown.
Events include a Dizzy X Obstacle Course Maze, Grand Slammer, Xcape Trailer, and Xtreme Boarding.
A Snow Globe and Carnival Games as well as a bounce house and inflatables will also be featured.
Music will be included throughout the day and a Beer & Wine Garden will be available.
From 5:45 p.m. to 5:48 p.m., a bell will ring for three minutes to honor those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001.
Beach Nite Band will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks following.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias will sponsor the 15th annual AutumnFest in Downtown Princeton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A crowd of about 10,000 is expected as a section of Mercer Street will be closed to traffic and lined with about 100 vendors.
At 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, Oktoberfest in the Park 2021 at Bluefield City Park is back from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oktoberfest has all the authentic spirit of Oktoberfest with craft and German beer, food and music for a $25 fee.
Live music will feature The Jive Exchange.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../oktoberfest-in-the-park. Tickets at the door are $30.
However, only 400 tickets will be sold for the event.
Also on Sept 25, the 33rd annual Burke’s Garden Fall Festival will be back.
The festival starts at 9 a.m. as visitors can drive around Burke’s Garden, off Rt. 61 in Tazewell County, and enjoy handmade arts and crafts, historical exhibits, food vendors and local farm produce.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
