CHARLESTON — Many natural gas customers in the area may soon see a significant rate hike.
Both Cardinal and Mountaineer natural gas companies are requesting rate increases from the state Public Service Commission (PSC), based on how much they now pay for natural gas.
Cardinal, which serves about 3,400 customers in Bluefield, is asking for an 18 percent hike for residential users, which would mean a residential customer will be pay $15.30 more per month for average usage.
Commercial users would see a 19 percent rate increase, or $23.84 cents more per month for average usage.
Mountaineer, which provides service for about 220,000 customers around the state including in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties, is seeking a 14.03 percent rate hike for residential customers.
That would mean an $8.70 monthly increase for a resident with average usage.
Commercial users would see a 17.54 percent increase, or an extra $43.50 a month for average usage.
If approved by the PSC, the rate hikes would go into effect on Nov. 1.
Cardinal would see a revenue increase of 20.67 percent, or $1,041,192 annually.
Charleston-based Mountaineer’s annual revenue would increase 34.3 percent or $31.5 million.
Resale customers of Mountaineer Gas Company include Canaan Valley Gas Co., Cardinal Natural Gas Company Northern Division, Consumers Gas Utility Co., Dominion Energy WV, Megan Oil and Gas, City of Philippi, and Southern Public Service.
These filings are at this point only requests and the PSC will make the final determination on any rate increase.
Both requests are based on the “Rule 30-C” procedure, according to the legal advertisement, and that is designed “to provide a procedure for changing rates charged to natural gas customers by natural gas distribution utilities based exclusively on the cost of purchased natural gas.”
A written protest or notice of intervention regarding the proposals can be filed by Sept. 6.
Requests to intervene should be mailed or hand-delivered to Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, PO Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
Protests can be mailed to the same address or filed online at psc.state.wv.us, using the “submit a comment” link.
Neither company could be reached for comment on the requests.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
