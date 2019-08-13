BLAND, Va. — A resort in Bland County has been named the #2 Best Wellness Resort in the nation, according to the USA Today Reader’s Choice Awards.
The Eupepsia Wellness Resort, located off Rt. 42 near Bland, received the honor after being open for only about 18 months.
“This recognition is a testament of the professional service and dedication to quality exhibited at Eupepsia Wellness Resort,” stated Eric Workman, Bland County Administrator. “It is impressive to see a wellness resort, located in Bland County, rank nationally in comparison to resorts in larger locations and those located in more traditional tourist locations.”
Workman said it’s an “impressive” facility and to achieve that ranking, based on customer satisfaction, after being open for a relatively short period of time is remarkable, especially competing with large tourism destinations around the country.
Joana Samhoun, manager of guest experiences at the resort, said it is a “boutique” wellness resort because it caters to individuals.
Guests’ experiences at the resort are “customized,” she said. “We really make each retreat personalized.”
That may include outdoor activities such as hiking on the nearby Appalachian Trail or yoga or high quality, natural food.
In fact, food is a highlight because of the quality and nutritional value, which is where the Greek name “Eupepsia” was borne.
“It means good digestion,” she said.
Sitting in the middle of 265 acres, the resort has 26 rooms (accommodating two to four people), Samhoun said, and programs can be designed for individuals, families, friends or corporate and business groups.
Whether it’s wellness, a relaxing retreat, a chance to rejuvenate and renew, fitness and recovery, or team-building, Samhoun said it’s available.
“People find what they are looking for here,” she said. “It’s a testament to the experience (of guests) that we are seeing many return. We put our heart and energy into this. This becomes their home. They really fell like they have a second home because we know them.”
Samhoun said they initially had many of their guests primarily from the Northern Virginia area.
“But now they are from everywhere, even internationally,” she said.
Between regular employees and independent contractors, the resort has 20 employees and is open year-round.
“We are very happy about the award,” she said of the USA Today recognition.
For more information regarding Eupepsia Wellness Resort visit their website at www.eupepsia.com.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.