RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia will move into Phase Three of its reopening plan on July 1.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing.
“It still means ‘safer at home,’ especially if you are vulnerable,” he said, adding that wearing facial coverings in indoor public places is still required and physical distancing and hand-washing should remain routine. People should also telework from home if possible.
But starting July 1, social gatherings can be up to 250 people; no capacity restrictions for non-essential businesses, including restaurants, but physical distancing required; zoos and museums and other large venues will be 50 percent capacity with no more than 1,000 people; gyms and fitness centers as well as swimming pools will be at 75 percent capacity; and hair salons and barbershops with no capacity limits but physical distancing required; recreational sports can happen but with physical distancing.
Overnight summer camps will remain closed for now.
Northam said he is aware of surges of positive cases in other states as they reopen and he does not want to see that happen in the commonwealth and it will not if “everyone continues to take this pandemic very seriously.”
Those surges in other states are “being monitored very closely,” he said, adding that it is possible Virginia could return to previous phases if it becomes necessary.
“If we see surges in the commonwealth and are going in the wrong direction obviously we will have to make difficult decisions,” he said. “If we become complacent and don’t continue to follow the guidelines the possibility is there we would have to go back. I don’t want to do that and I don’t think anybody wants to do that.”
But as of now, he said, the state continues to trend well with all criteria related to the pandemic, including a declining number of deaths, positive cases and hospitalizations.
However, vacation destinations considered hotspots are presenting woes.
The Virginia Department of Health issued a recommendation that anyone returning from Myrtle Beach should self-quarantine for 14 days because of the number of those testing positive for the virus after vacationing there.
Northam also addressed the ongoing issue of Black Lives Matter protests in the state, and some that turn violent in Richmond.
“These demonstrations (482 around the state) have mostly been peaceful,” he said, but in Richmond conflicts continue between police and protesters at night and “these nightly conflicts cannot go on indefinitely.”
Northam said there seems to be a different agenda and different crowd at peaceful daytime protests where people abide by the law and the ones after the sun goes down.
The city cannot see laws broken and not enforce them, he said. “When people break the law, we cannot condone that.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
