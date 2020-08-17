CHARLESTON — The top election official in West Virginia says even with anyone voting absentee in the General Election who chooses, he is “very confident” of the integrity of the process and a new electronic way residents can apply online for a ballot.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said Friday not only does the online option make it easier for residents who choose to vote absentee to receive a ballot, but it also removes some of the “human touch” in the process, which is often where mistakes are made.
West Virginia is first in the nation to offer residents the opportunity to apply for a ballot online, and as of Friday, 7,355 already have used the new portal (at govotewv.com).
Absentee ballots can be mailed out Sept. 18, and the online option was up and running on Aug. 11.
“We are using technology to make things more efficient,” he said, adding that residents can use their cell phones to apply if they choose.
When the website is used, a resident is taken through process, with step-by-step instructions, including all of the necessary identifying information like either Social Security number or driver’s license number.
When all of the information is fed in, including a finger signature, which Warner said is about 99 percent accurate, it is sent to the county clerk’s office and the voter receives a confirmation email that the application has been filed.
But the online application cannot be completed or sent to the county clerk’s office unless all the needed information is completed.
“You can track it as well,” he said of the process.
The electronic application process saves local county clerks’ offices a lot of time, he said, and reduces chance of human error.
“County clerks (and office personnel) now have to type in all the information,” he said. “It’s very time-consuming.”
It also is difficult because residents have not always completed the paper applications that are sent out from the county clerk’s office accurately.
“I can reduce the errors the clerks experienced in the primary in the use of handwritten applications,” he said. “There were legibility issues, there were omissions.”
Those types of errors can be virtually eliminated by using an electronic portal, he said, because all the needed information is recorded that way and will only be accepted if it is documented properly.
Residents can continue to apply for an absentee ballot through their county clerk’s office if they choose.
“We haven’t removed any options,” he said. “We’ve simply added one more, an electronic option.”
So far, it has proved to be popular.
“We are getting a number of compliments from voters on how easy it is,” Warner said.
Although few issues were seen when many more absentee ballots than usual were used in the June primary, some problems did emerge, mostly with human error in completing applications and absentee ballots improperly as well as a U.S. Postal Service difficulty.
“We had a problem in the primary when 500 applications (for an absentee ballot) were set aside in the post office for two weeks,” he said. “We had to open an investigation and the postal inspector found it was a training situation with a new employee.”
Warner said USPS “does a wonderful job” and knows even their usual 96 percent on-time delivery needs to be higher for an election.
But any problems that do surface are immediately investigated and the state now has more professional fraud investigator who are experts at doing that.
“We have eight contract trained investigators (up from two),” he said. “Any complaint, we can send in an investigator.”
There are also field reps scattered about the state to increase response time when complaints come from polls related to any issue, he added.
Although Warner said the best option continues to be to vote in person, with the pandemic many residents may feel uncomfortable doing so, and that’s why “COVID-19” is listed on the absentee ballot application as a reason for requesting one.
Precautions will be taken at polls related to all pandemic requirements, including sanitization, mask wearing, social distancing and occupancy limitations.
“Zero positive COVID cases were reported related to primary voting,” he said. “Keeping everyone safe and healthy is the top priority.”
Warner also said that, with 1,708 precincts, the sate is in good shape on the number of poll workers.
“We are good to go, but you can still apply to be poll worker,” he said. “We always need alternates in case of illness or other issues.”
Warner said in-person voting is always the best and most secure way to vote but he has confidence in the overall process of voting.
“Pres. Donald Trump has sometimes muddled it himself,” he said of Trump’s condemnation of voting by mail.
But Warner said Trump is referring to voting by mail without the application/verification process.
“Mail is an appropriate alternative to voting in person (with the application process),” he said. “You must have integrity of the process. Vote in person if you can…” but the process provides options if you can’t.
To apply for an absentee ballot, visit govotewv.com and click on “Request a 2020 General Election Absentee Ballot.”
Anyone who suspects fraud or a problem can call 877-FRAUD WV (372-8398).
