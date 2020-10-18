PRINCETON — West Virginia voters can cast their 2020 General Election ballots in person starting Wednesday, Oct. 21, as early voting starts.

Mercer County Clerk and Registrar Verlin Moye said four precincts will be open for early voting.

They are:

• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street, in Princeton

• Sims Wellness Center, 1780 Stadium Drive

• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell

• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton

All voting locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Moye said safety protocols will be in place.

“We are asking that all of our voters coming in have masks,” he said, adding that identifications are also required.

“We are going to practice the social distancing rule and we are going to have crowd control in place,” he said. “We want to keep everybody as safe as possible with our four locations.”

The last day to vote early is Oct. 31.

Moye said recently the county is seeing a stark increase in the number of absentee ballot requests.

“We will probably hit 5,000 absentee ballot requests,” he said, compared to only 670 in the 2016 General Election.

As of Oct. 13, the county had received 2,949 absentee ballot requests with 1,871 cast.

Mercer County has more than 42,000 registered voters.

The statewide numbers also reflect a marked increase in absentee voting this year.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said that as of Oct. 13, statewide absentee ballots requested stood at 120,770, with 65,801 ballots cast.

In 2016, only 16,393 absentee ballots were cast (not including those voters who are no longer registered in the state).

Warner also said there are currently 1,256,339 registered voters in West Virginia. In the last 44 months, Warner worked with the state’s 55 county clerks to register more than 201,000 new voters. 

Mercer County voters will see national, state and local offices on their ballots.

National ticket for President:

Donald J. Trump Rep.

Joseph R. Biden Dem.

Jo Jorgensen Libertarian

Howie Hawkins Mountain

U.S. Senate:

Shelley Moore Capito Rep

Paula Jean Swearengin Dem

David Moran Libertarian

U.S. House:

Carol Miller Rep

Hilary Turner Dem

Governor:

Jim Justice Rep

Ben Salango Dem

Erika Kolenich Libertarian

Daniel P. “Danny” Lutz Jr. Mountain

Secretary of State:

Mac Warner Rep

Natalie Tennant Dem

State Auditor:

John “JB” McCluskey Rep

Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor Dem

State Treasurer:

Riley Moore Rep

John D. Perdue Dem

Commissioner of Agriculture

Kent Leonhardt Rep

Bob Beach Dem

Attorney General:

Patrick Morrisey Rep

Sam Brown Petsonk Dem

State Senate 6th District:

Chandler Swope Rep

(no opposition)

House 27th District

(vote for no more than THREE):

Doug Smith Rep

Marty Gearheart Rep

Joe C. Ellington Jr. Rep

Tina Russell Dem

Mercer County Commissioner:

Greg Puckett Rep

Ronnie Oakley No Party

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney:

Brian K. Cochran Rep

(no opposition)

Mercer County Sheriff:

Tommy “T.A.” Bailey Rep

Theodore (Teddy) White III Independent

Mercer County Assessor:

Lyle Cottle Rep

Sharon D. Gearhart Dem

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com 

