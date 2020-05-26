PRINCETON — Early voting for the June 9 Primary election will begin Wednesday, and voters are asked to observe state guidelines on safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several local and state races are on both the Republican and Democratic ballots, including nominations for governor.
Four precincts will be open in Mercer County for early voting:
• Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 Main Street in Princeton
• Bluefield Auditorium, 1780 Stadium Drive
• Four Seasons Answering Service, 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell
• Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton
Mercer County Clerk and Voter Registrar Verlin Moye said safety protocols will be in place.
“We are asking that all of our voters coming in have masks,” he said, adding that identifications are also required.
Moye said his office is asking that everyone be patient because it may take longer than usual to vote, depending on the number of people who come at one time.
“We are going to practice the social distancing rule and we are going to have crowd control in place,” he said. “We want to keep everybody as safe as possible with our four locations.”
Moye said six people can vote at one time at the courthouse and each voter will use a separate entrance and exit point.
“We will keep the flow going,” he said.
All poll workers will follow guidelines as well and all will be wearing masks..
“We will not be supplying masks to the public,” he said. “We could not afford it” and they can be hard to find.
But he is asking that all voters comply and wear one when they vote.
“Just be as safe as possible,” he said.
A sample ballot is available at mercervotes.com.
Votes can be cast from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 6 is the last day for early voting.
June 3 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.