TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia voters can cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election today, as the state’s first-ever early voting period starts.
Voters can cast their ballots in-person only at the county registrar’s office during normal business hours, as well as Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31, the last day to vote.
Tazewell County registrar Brian Earls said it’s the first time the state has allowed early voting, and at 45 days, it’s the longest early voting period in the country.
Earls said those who choose to vote starting Friday will need to come to his office in North Tazewell.
“We will be the only location open for early voting,” he said, and it will run through Oct. 31 during normal business hours at his office, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Not only will Tazewell County voters choose a President, Senator and Congressman, towns will have a slate of candidates and all voters will decide the fate of the Confederate Soldier Monument in Tazewell.
Here is the yes or no question related to that on the ballot:
“Should the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors relocate the Monument of the Confederate Solider of Tazewell County from the grounds of the Tazewell County Courthouse?”
The statue stirred controversy earlier this year when some residents wanted to move it to a nearby memorial site in town but other opposed the move.
Supervisors unanimously agreed to allow voters to decide in the advisory referendum, which is now allowed as a result of a new law that became effective on July 1.
The referendum is only advisory and not binding, but board members have said they will support what voters decide.
Here are the contests on the ballot for all counties in the Ninth District:
President:
Democrat Joe Biden
Republican Donald J. Trump
Libertarian Jo Jorgensen
U.S. Senate:
Democrat Mark Warner
Republican Daniel M. Gade
House of Representatives:
Republican H. Morgan Griffith (unopposed)
Two Constitutional Amendments are also on the ballot:
Constitutional Amendment #1:
Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
Constitutional Amendment #2:
Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
Town voters will also choose candidates for mayor and town councils.
Town of Bluefield:
Mayor
Donald Scott Linkous
James Jarrod Bailey
Town Council
Vote for not more than three
Charles E. “Chuck” Presley Jr.
Richard A. “Rick” Holman Jr.
Ron D. Holt II
Town of Cedar Bluff:
Mayor
Tonya V. Wicks (unopposed)
Town Council:
Vote for not more than three
Kenneth M. Shepard
Brian J. Sword
C. Jerry Herron
Town of Pocahontas:
Mayor
Charles T. Helmandollar
Benjamin A. Gibson
Town Council:
Vote for not more than four
Jack R. Mullins
Ted M. Sluss
MIke H. Gibson
J. Suzanne Brinegar
A. Brad Belcher
Don E. Cates II
Town of Richlands:
Mayor
Paul D. Crawford
Jannis R. “Jan” White
Town Council
Vote for not more than three
Rick L. Wood II
Bonnie S. Cook
Douglas R. Ratliff
C. Logan Plaster
Eric K. Phipps
B. Elliot Joyce
Mike J. Street Jr.
Frances D. Meadows
Town of Tazewell:
Mayor
Michael F. Hoops (unopposed)
Town Council
Vote for not more than three
David H. Fox
Joe R. Beasley
Glenn L. Catron
In Giles County:
School Board:
Jason B. Buckland (unopposed)
Glen Lyn:
Mayor
J. Howard Spencer (unopposed)
Town Council
Vote for no more than five
Rhonda S. Smith
Nila J. Spencer
Shawn D. Farewell
In Narrows:
Mayor
John G. Davis (unopposed)
Town Council
vote for not more than three
Jonathan K.P. Creger
W.W. “George” Conley
Sarah Comfort Thwaites
Sara E. Bowles
Earls said today is also the day that all absentee ballots received and processed so far will be in the mail to voters, who can then complete them and mail them back to the registrar’s office or drop them off in person.
Absentee ballots are already on course to be well above 2016, he said, with 1,300 mailed out this week.
Gov. Ralph Northam said earlier this week a record number of absentee ballots are being cast around the state.
“So far, the Department of Elections has received 790,000 requests for absentee ballots by mail,” he said. “Four years ago, 566,000 absent ballots were cast and only half my mail. We have already surpassed absentee demand from four years ago.”
Northam also emphasized that voting by absentee ballot is safe and secure.
“We have taken extra steps to secure the security of our absentee ballots,” he said, adding that each one has a bar code that the voter can use to track it.
Northam also said voting is made as convenient as possible, with absentee ballots having prepaid postage, and secure drop-off locations at polling places on election day.
Voting in person is also safe and secure, he said.
The state has used federal funding to obtain all the PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) to be used at polling locations.
Northam said another new procedure will help speed up the process of counting absentee ballots.
“Virginia law allows election officials toe preprocess absentee ballots as they come in,” he said. “We don’t have to wait until election night.”
That may avoid any significant delay in results.
“We should have the results fairly quickly in Virginia,” he said.
But Northam said the bottom line is that all residents should know that regardless of the means they choose to cast their votes, the process will work.
“Your vote is safe and it will count,” he said. “Election security is a top priority.”
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 13.
