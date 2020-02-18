BLUEFIELD — Renowned national economic development consultant Diane Lupke will be in Bluefield Thursday to participate in the city’s E2E (Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur) program.
Lupke is the owner of the Wisconsin-based Diane Lupke & Associates.
“She is a national consultant doing work in Bluefield,” said Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development.
Lupke was in Bluefield recently to offer a program called “The Intuit/Alorica Effect” to help area residents learn how to take advantage of the impact of the company that moved into the city last year and will eventually employ up to 500 people in its customer success center.
Intuit has online products like TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint.
Spencer said Lupke has been to Bluefield before and spoke to the city board last year on economic development.
“Diane has done some work in large communities,” he said, adding that she is very well versed in how to take advantage of growth in downtown areas.
“I have known her for 15 years,” he said. “I have always been impressed with her work.”
Lupke will join nine other business leaders to share their expertise and experiences with entrepreneurs and owners of small businesses.
Spencer calls the discussions “speed dating for entrepreneurs” because they move from table to table to talk to each business leader.
The goals are, he said, to allow aspiring entrepreneurs to learn from existing business owners, give existing business owners an opportunity to learn from other business owners and to create an entrepreneurial networking event.
The E2E program will be held Thursday in the Bluefield Arts Center Theater from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Spencer said the program was once called “Meet the Millennials” but the name was changed to be more inclusive of all ages.
“When people are starting a business, they really don’t know how to get started,” he said, and the idea is to learn from people who understand their needs and how to help them.
“The event is open to anyone in the region that either wants to start a business or is an existing business and would like to network with other business owners,” he added.
“Each year the program includes 10 business owners who start out at separate tables with attendees evenly distributed across the 10 tables,” he said. “The business owners speak and network with the attendees at that particular table for 12 minutes. When time is called, the business owners rotate to the next table and the process starts over.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.