PRINCETON — A driving under the influence checkpoint will be conducted Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 6 p.m. until midnight, the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment announced Tuesday.
The checkpoint will be located in Mercer County on Oakvale Road, according to the State Police announcement. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter the citizens of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.
