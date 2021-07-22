By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — A donation of quick and effective systems to dispose of prescription drugs was made to Princeton Community Hospital Wednesday, providing a way for the hospital and residents to render drugs useless at any time.
Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, presented 5,000 Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal Systems to PCH Karen Bowling.
“We are very excited to have this opportunity to share this information,” Bowling said of the products.
The system is the only product that is independently tested and scientifically proven to destroy drugs for good. The patented, easy-to-use drug disposal system can be used at home or in a clinical setting to safely destroy unused or expired medications, making them unavailable for misuse and safe for disposal in the normal trash.
“This is very important to this community,” Bowling said, referring to the ongoing substance abuse problem here and around the state. “This is a community issue. Our community needs to rally together to try to combat the challengers that we face.”
One way to help is to get rid of expired or unused prescription drugs rather then leave them on a shelf.
The hospital is very much aware of the challenges, she said, and wants to be part of a solution that involves residents and agencies as well.
“Many people don’t know what to do with unused medications,” she said, adding that some can be dangerous and should not get into the hands of children or anyone who may take them.
They can often be placed in medicine cabinets and forgotten about.
Puckett said the bags are available to take home and each bag has charcoal activators. It is easy to dump medications into the bag, add a little warm water, shake the bag, zip it up and then toss it into the trash.
“It deactivates all the drugs almost instantly, making them virtually unusable,” he said.
The bags themselves are biodegradable and eventually dissolve, he added.
Puckett said Community Connections has partnered with the company, receiving a total of 150,000 bags that will be disseminated locally and around the state, working with other agencies.
“Today is our kickoff,” he said of the donation to PCH.
“This donation is going to be very important to this community and hospital,” Bowling said. “We are very happy to be here to host this kickoff.”
Dr. Derrick Wilson, with Community Connections, said as a counselor and educator he sees people who do not know how to dispose of their medications.
“This is great for them,” he said, adding that sometimes people can get drugs by visiting family and friends and taking them from medicine cabinets.
Although drug take back days allow residents to drop off those medications at places in the county, they are held only twice a year. The bags are convenient and can be used anytime.
“They are great tools and a great opportunity for us to be part of this,” Wilson said, adding that the bags provide a disposal method throughout the year.
Candace Wilson, who coordinates the Drug Free Communities grant, said having the opportunity to dispose of the medications in homes is a crucial component in prevention.
“A lot of people start using substances at home,” she said of the opportunity if medications are not disposed of quickly and are easily accessible. “The first abuse is often in the home.”
Properly disposing of dangerous prescriptions is one part of an comprehensive strategy to combat substance abuse, a problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Our overdose rates are skyrocketing,” Puckett said, adding that when stimulus checks were received earlier this year, there was a “huge spike” in overdoses, triple what was seen pre-pandemic.
Puckett said heroin and fentanyl are a problem now as well and there has been an uptick in the use of methamphetamine.
“In June, we were just about at an all-time record high (in overdoses),” he said.
Bowling said the pandemic has meant that a year tackling the substance abuse problem has been “lost” as people were stuck in their homes and that contributed to substance abuse.
During that time, prevention resources as well as education in public schools were limited.
That is one reason she pushes the COVID vaccination.
“It is extremely important we talk about vaccinations,” she said, and the more people who are vaccinated the faster life can get back to normal “so we can combat the things we are facing.”
Bowling said the vaccines are safe and effective and are protective of families and the community.
Puckett said that although new protocols limit the quantity of opioids prescribed per bottle, it remains a serious problem.
Leftover prescription drugs fuel the U.S. opioid crisis at the local, state, and national levels, and new government studies and reports in medical literature show the U.S. continues to be flooded with opioid prescriptions, with enough prescriptions written each year for half of all Americans to have one.
Improper disposal of unused and expired medications also damages our environment and Deterra helps prevent opioids and other prescription medications from ending up in lakes, rivers, and streams. The Deterra system also deactivates patches, liquids, creams, and films, and renders them inert, unavailable for misuse, and safe for the environment.
Puckett said distribution of the Deterra systems will continue in the community and to law enforcement agencies.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
