PRINCETON — After a fourth COVID-19 death related to the outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center was reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the number was changed to three on Friday.
However, Matt Bragg, sanitarian with the Mercer County Health Department, confirmed the fourth death and said he did not know why the number was adjusted from four to three on the DHHR dashboard.
“I am trying find out,” he said Friday afternoon. “But I cannot get in touch with anyone (at DHHR).”
Allison C. Adler, DHHR director of communications, said Friday that deaths are reported to DHHR in an official capacity from the local health department through a death reporting form.
“Due to the staffing changes with the Mercer County Health Department, deaths at the Princeton Health Care Center haven’t been regularly reported to DHHR in an official capacity,” she said. “DHHR receives that information from the local health departments who first receive them from nursing homes. We will report deaths in an official capacity once that occurs. Right now, we’ve received 3 official death reports from Mercer County.”
But Bragg said there have been no issues in reporting because of the recent staffing changes, which saw the resignation of health department medical director Dr. Kathy Wides and administrator Susan Kadar as well as board of health chairman Dr. Randy Stevens.
“There has not been any interruptions,” he said, adding that the department has sent in statistics that have not yet been posted on the DHHR dashboard and the form for the fourth death was sent in. “I don’t know why that number came down (from four to three).”
Bragg said he is still trying to determine the reason for the disparity.
Cassie Meade, marketing/admissions liaison at PHCC, said no official word has yet been received at the center on the number of COVID related deaths.
Stefanie Compton, PHCC administrator, said on the center’s website Friday that since March there have been 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and currently there are 25 active resident cases and 16 active employee cases.
Bill Crouch, DHHR secretary, did not address the PHCC data disparity specifically during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday, but did say there have been recent mistakes made in reporting related to the location of positive cases in other counties where addresses were not confirmed.
“We are always going to have situations when the data is not totally in line,” he said. “But we will correct those when we know.”
Crouch said DHHR tries to be “totally transparent” but it is a “difficult and complicated process.”
On Sunday, 16 people from PHCC were taken by ambulance to various hospitals after positive cases were detected by testing.
Another round of testing of all residents and staff was completed Thursday, and all results should be known by Monday.
The center’s staff has been hit hard as well, and Compton said symptomatic/ confirmed employees are not permitted to return to work until they are cleared through the infection control team, per CDC guidelines.
Compton also said the center is taking every possible precaution, including mitigating possible spread through the HVAC system to slow the circulation of air while maintaining acceptable temperature ranges and increasing interventions related to filtration.
The center has also entered into an agreement with a leading consulting company that specializes in the mitigation of COVID-19, she added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.