UNION — A motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the Monroe County Commission seeking to end an ambulance fee imposed in the county two years ago is scheduled to be heard Oct. 11.
Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Robert Richardson will preside over the hearing, which will be held in Union.
Beckley attorney J. Victor Flanagan filed the motion to dismiss last month on behalf of the county.
The commission enacted the fee, $100 a year for each residential property owner in the county, in August 2017 to raise funding needed to provide ambulance service to residents, a service the county is required by state Code to provide.
But the fee was met with opposition by some county residents, leading to the lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year by Pearisburg, Va. attorney Jason Ballard.
The lawsuit is on behalf of Monroe County resident Gary Campbell, “individually, and … all others similarly situated,” and seeks “injunctive relief, declaratory judgment and monetary recovery for the damages…”
According to the lawsuit, county commission “improperly” handled the fees and did not “deposit its collected fees into a special ambulance fund as required by statute … Instead, the commission deposited the collected fees into its general fund.”
“Since August of 2017, the commission has operated and continues to operate its ordinance in direct contravention of W.Va. Code,” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit also says the commission is required by the state to appoint a board of five to 15 people for “management and control of any authority, its operations, business and affairs…”
However, the lawsuit alleges, prior to enacting the ordinance “the commission did not create or otherwise assemble a board” to “operate the affairs of the ambulance service authority… Instead the commission itself directly managed, controlled, and operated all related affairs including, but not limited to, its collected fees pursuant to the enacted ordinance … the commission continues to directly manage, control, and operate numerous affairs directly related to the ordinance … The foregoing is in direct contravention of the Emergency Ambulance Service Act of 1975 …”
The lawsuit said residential property owners in Monroe County “have been and continue to be wrongfully subjected to the imposition of the fee as presently imposed by the commission.”
In Flanagan’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, he said the commission is a “political subdivision, which is immune from suit for adopting an ordinance…”
The motion also says the plaintiff’s “claims fail to state a claim upon which relief may be granted because the Monroe County Emergency Ambulance Fee Ordinance is in compliance with West Virginia Law.”
The commission did establish a separate account for ambulance fees, the motion to dismiss says, and “the commission is not required to establish an Ambulance Service Authority or board.”
Flanagan’s motion requests the plaintiff’s complaint be dismissed “with prejudice” and the defendant (the county) awarded its “fees and costs for defending this matter and for such further relief as this court deems appropriate.”
The ambulance service issue surfaced in early 2017 when the Union Rescue Squad was going out of business over financial problems and sold out to Greenbrier Ambulance Service.
In an article earlier this year, Monroe County Commission President Bill Miller said that “Greenbrier took all their debt and their equipment. We had no power over that.”
Greenbrier (based in Lewisburg) then came to Monroe County, he said, and told commissioners they would continue to provide service and “make it work,” but then came back three months later and said “no money can be made.”
Not enough calls came in to pay for the service.
“Then we had to start looking to serve the population of the county on the Union end,” Miller said, referring to the fact that the county is obligated by law to provide an ambulance service if one is not available.
Peterstown Fire and Rescue covers the eastern/southern portion of the county, but that also presented a problem.
“We met with Peterstown and they said they will be in the same shape as Union was in three to four years,” he said, referring to the difficulty in receiving enough calls to pay for the service. “It is easier to put it on the whole county (rather than on the Union side only). That is what we agreed to on this.”
Ambulance services were asked to estimate the needed annual supplements to be able to run in the county, providing a crew ready to go 16 hours a day.
“We worked off those figures and came up with $100,” Miller said. “If we collect all of it maybe we could lower it (the $100).”
Public meetings had been held before the ordinance was passed, he added.
The plan is to use the money from the fee to supplement Greenbrier and Peterstown with $260,000 a year each, with $40,000 going to Alderson for backup when needed and $5,000 to Paint Bank, another reserve squad when needed.
Miller said a hearing was held last month when a motion was filed by the plaintiff for an emergency injunction to stop collection of the fee, but Richardson denied that motion as well as another one by the plaintiff to collect expenses and damages.
“They ruled in our favor,” Miller said last week.
The county has experienced problems collecting the fees and earlier this year hired the firm Feuchtenberger & Barringer Legal Corp. of Princeton to collect unpaid fees.
Miller said those collections have been successful.
Jenny McPeak, manager of the ambulance fee program for the county, said that last fiscal year about 54 percent of the fees was collected with other funds in an escrow account from the firm’s collections.
Bills for this fiscal year (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) were mailed in August.
“We are at 38 percent collected so far,” she said, well ahead of last year’s collections at this point.
Miller again said that if all collections came in, the county could then to determine if the $100 could be adjusted lower if possible.
Regardless, he said, the commission has to make sure county residents have access to ambulance service.
Miller said he is looking forward to getting the court case out of the way.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.