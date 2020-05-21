By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday another public health crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic is drug overdoses, and that growing problem should not get overlooked.
During a press briefing, Northam said this is a “difficult time for all of us” but people with substance abuse issues face particular challenges.
“We have heard form localities from around the commonwealth they are seeing an increase in the number of drug overdoses in our communities,” he said, using the example of Roanoke County were dispatchers have reported the number of overdose calls this year has already exceeded those calls for all of 2019.
The Shenandoah region has also seen a “substantial increase in overdose, both fatal and non-fatal,” he said.
“As a physician, these reports are very, very concerning to me,” he said, adding that no one can lose sight of this ongoing health crisis in the opioid addiction epidemic during the pandemic. “We can’t be neglecting those issues. Anyone who needs treatment or emergency care should seek it.”
Northam also said he is not ready to announce when Virginia will enter Phase Two of its three-phase program to reopen state businesses.
The first phase started May 15.
“There is no specific time for Phase Two yet,” he said. “We will continue watching … and will give a few days notice and will let people know.”
The earliest possible start would be May 29, he said, but he is not yet ready to make an announcement.
The metrics continue to be watched to make sure the trend in positive cases compared to those being tested keeps going down as well as making sure hospitals have surge capacity if there is an outbreak and that means available beds, personnel and PPE.
Virginia had municipal elections in many areas on Tuesday and Northam said he is pleased with the number of absentee ballots cast.
During the May 2016 municipal elections, about 1,700 absentee ballots were cast, he said, compared to Tuesday’s 55,000.
Northam said he was pleased with citizens using those ballots and also with poll workers and volunteers.
With the June 23 Primary Election on the horizon now, he said he hopes absentee ballots will continue to be cast and voters can request a ballot by 5 p.m. on June 16.
With the ongoing pandemic, social restrictions, job losses and other challenges, Northam said many people may be “on edge, people are testy,” referring to stories about customers being rude to employees.
“We are going to get through this together,” he said. “Don’t be rude or abusive to employees. Remember the Virginia way. We can all agree to disagree, but at the end of the day we all have to work together and do what is in the best interest of everyone. Be kind, smile, say thank you and help others. That’s the way we will get through this.”
