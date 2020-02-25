PRINCETON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced Friday that the application period for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended until Feb. 28, 2020, or until funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills, DHHR officials said in a press release Friday.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income guidelines have increased this year and must be at, or below, 60 percent of the State Median Income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines.
The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP FY 2020 are listed as the following by the size of the household and gross monthly income limit: one person, $1,884; two, $2,464; three people, $3,043; four people, $3,623; five people, $4,203; six people, $4,782; seven people, $5,361; eight people, $5,940; nine people, $6,519; and 10 people, $7,098.
Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by a West Virginia Area Agency on Aging. Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org.
All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by Feb. 28.
Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619.
Mailing the application to any other office or to a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit the processing of the application DHHR officials said.
