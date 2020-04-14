BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department is still planning to offer a drive-through testing for COVID-19, but details continue to be worked out.
Director Susan Kadar told the health department’s board of directors at its Monday meeting that partners around the county have testing sites already, but the plan remains to offer them there as well.
The tests may be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays or just one day a week, and by appointment only.
“We would get out the information on how the public can contact us for an appointment for testing,” she said, adding that if anyone shows up who does not have an appointment they may not get tested.
But they would be interviewed and if they meet the COVID-19 guidelines for testing, they would be given an ID number and a date and time for testing.
The drive-through will be in front of the building, she said, with traffic control in place.
“We will have a procedure set up,” she said, and that includes stations, with the first to check on the required paperwork (from health provider referral), then questions about any change in symptoms followed by the swab test itself.
Kadar said those working will be in full PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and members of the National Guard will come in and help once they have it set up.
Dr. Kathy Wides, medical director for the department, said anyone wanting a test must meet the criteria.
‘Tests should not be wasted,” she said as availability of testing kits continues to be limited. “Everybody in Mercer County would like to be tested, but it’s not going to happen.
The cost of the test is billed to insurance companies, if they have it, and, if not, there still is no cost.
Kadar also explained the procedure when a positive case is confirmed in the county the state and DHHR electronic disease surveillance system is used.
All medical data and personal information about the patient is collected, including travel history and any contacts made within the last 48 hours before onset of symptoms.
“We then get a list of all of those contacts and every one of those contacts is called and we find out where they have been,” she said. “We let them know they have been contact with a positive COVID. They are all put in self-isolation. We contact each one of them twice a day for any changes.”
They are also told to call the health department at any time a change is noticed, especially if their temperature goes up and symptoms surface. At that point they are told to contact their health provider, if they have one, or the hospital.
“This is going on constantly,” she said. “We’ve got 163 people under investigation.”
But that investigation is often limited because they don’t always know how many people they have been in contact with, she said, often forgetting things like trips to the grocery store.
“We get as many details as we can,” she said.
Kadar also discussed $50,000 the board allocated to the department for COVID-19 supplies and a federal $83,000 grant for supplies, travel and overtime.
Supplies have been ordered, she said, but the quantities are limited and then a decision will be made on how to distribute them within the county.
“We have people calling all the time and they are in desperate need,” she said, adding that it will be a matter of determining where they are needed the most.
