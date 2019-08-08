PRINCETON — Details of the scene of the crime were part of testimony Wednesday in the case of a Princeton man charged with the Christmas Day 2017 slaying of Angela Seal.
Roger Lee Lemons Jr., 46, is on trial on a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of Seal, who was 33, on Mercer Street.
Mercer County Circuit Court Judge William Sadler is presiding over the trial.
Seal’s body was found by a family member in her apartment Christmas Day morning.
Princeton Police Department Det. Chad Butler was the investigating officer that day and responded after a patrolman first came to the scene on an unattended death call.
“I was advised a family member had found her unresponsive in her apartment,” he said when being questioned by Assistant Prosecutor Janet Williamson, adding that the officers initially were not sure about any foul play involved.
Butler said photos were taken and he noted some disarray, including two items knocked off the TV stand.
“Blood was visible on the pillow case on the bed,” he said, adding that blood was had pooled under her head and torso on the floor where she was face down.
At that time, Butler said he knew there was a possibility of foul play but saw no obvious wounds on the body before it was moved to the hospital to be seen by a medical examiner.
“I was called by the medical examiner to come to the hospital and I observed several stab wounds on the neck,” he said, adding there was a carpet burn on her face and bruising around her neck.
That’s when homicide was determined and he called to have her apartment sealed and treated as a crime scene.
Butler said a “bluestar agent” was sprayed in the apartment to make sure the scene had not been cleaned. The forensic agent is used to detect blood, and some blood was found on the wall behind the head of her bed.
Butler said a mop bucket was found in the bathtub with a toothbrush in it and it “looked like something may have been cleaned.”
A copy of a DVP (Domestic Violence Petition) was also found in Seal’s apartment. She had obtained the petition against Lemons, with whom she had previously been involved, in Mercer County Magistrate Court on Dec. 23, 2017.
Williamson then asked about the investigation, which included canvassing the area around the apartment at 415 Mercer Street.
Butler said a knife blade was found under bushes about two blocks from Seal’s apartment and a matching knife handle was found in a nearby storm drain.
Parts of a cell phone found in a dumpster behind Lemons’s Mercer Street apartment proved to be Seal’s after its serial number was checked. Her keys were also found in a storm drain near her home.
But Seal’s cell phone had been badly damaged with pieces missing. There was also evidence something had been burned.
Butler said Lemons, who was sharing a nearby apartment with a man, had been spotted watching officers during the course of Christmas Day.
Lemons came to the police station in Princeton late Christmas Day afternoon, Butler said, saying he heard police were looking for him. He was then read the Miranda warnings, and agreed to be interviewed as well allow swabs to be taken for DNA evidence.
“He seemed extremely nervous … and denied any knowledge of the incident,” Butler said, adding that he was cooperative and gave up his cell phone, but almost all messages had been erased.
At one point, though, Butler said he told him the police had found Seal’s keys, and Lemons said he and Seal “shared them,” so his DNA would be on them.
He also told Lemons police had found a possible murder weapon and Lemons said he had used Seal’s steak knives as well.
But Butler said the information about a knife being found had not yet been made public and Lemons would have had no way of knowing that.
Defense attorney Bill Huffman questioned Butler and asked why he had not seen the stab wounds when he looked at the body initially since she had been stabbed 18 times and why it was not treated as a crime scene.
Butler said there were “no visible signs of foul play” and “I saw no visible wounds.”
After the body was moved, Huffman said the police also left and the scene was unattended, asking how long it was left unattended.
“It would be fair to say it was unattended for approximately 30 to 35 minutes,” he said, explaining that’s about how long it took after everyone had left the scene for the medical examiner to see the stab wounds and for police to be called and return to the scene.
Butler said the door of the apartment had been locked during that time.
“Things get contaminated, altered (at an unattended crime scene),” Huffman said.
Huffman also noted that Lemons, who was arrested on Dec. 26 on outstanding city warrants for public intoxication, failure to pay child support and also on violating the DVP, was cooperative with police. Lemons has remained behind bars since the Dec. 26 arrest.
Huffman also questioned Butler about cell phone calls allegedly made by Lemons on Christmas Day that had been erased but retrieved by a digital forensics expert.
Those messages included one to the mother of his child asking her to tell his daughter that he loved her and would be going away for a long time.
Another text message to someone said, “It’s going to f… up everyone’s Christmas.”
Huffman produced a chart from the forensics report that showed the calls were made at the same apparent time as when Lemons was at the police station.
On another issue, Huffman also asked if any DNA or fingerprint evidence was found on the handle or blade of the knife.
Butler said he did not know of any.
However, on redirect questions, Williamson produced documentation that DNA evidence was found on the knife’s handle and blade.
“The blood found on the knife blade was consistent with that of Angela Seal,” she said, adding that more than one person’s DNA was found on the handle, but one was determined to be a male.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler called a digital forensics expert from the West Virginia State Police, Dale Mosley, to the stand to testify.
Lemons’s cell phone was analyzed, Mosley said, with several erased text messages found.
Silter referred to those messages Huffman brought up and asked Mosley about the times.
Mosley explained that in the particular report Huffman showed the times listed for the calls were in “universal time code,” which is Greenwich mean time, with a five-hour difference with Eastern Standard Time.
In other words, Sitler said, the calls were made five hours earlier on Christmas Day, well before Lemons’ interview at the police station.
Lemons’s movements were also traced during this time by his cell phone’s GPS, which were detailed in Mosley’s report and included Seal’s address.
Mosley said in response to Sitler’s questioning that when he did the report he had no idea about the case or any significance an address may have.
Defense attorney David Kelley cross-examined Mosley about the GPS coordinates as well as the time of the calls.
Kelley said he was “baffled” by the time differences in the reports and grilled Mosley on their accuracy, which Mosley responded by saying the times may on some reports be in EST but not on that one.
Kelley also questioned how accurate the GPS coordinates are on calls made, asserting that a call could be made inside an apartment or close by outside and that coordinates are not precise enough to detect the difference.
Mosley agreed there is a little “gray area” in the precise location.
State witnesses on Tuesday included testimony from a man who said he saw Lemons enter and leave Seals’ apartment on Dec. 24. Another witness who lives nearby said he saw Lemons enter Seal’s apartment on Dec. 24, 2017, and heard screaming and Lemons’s voice that evening.
A third witness was Seal’s cousin Jack Hammonds, who testified that he took his cousin to magistrate court to obtain a DVP against Lemons. He said that “she seemed scared” when she told him about her problems with Lemons.
“I told her to keep her room locked and barricaded with something heavy,” Hammonds recalled.
Hammonds said the last time he saw Seal was during a video chat the morning of Dec. 24, 2017. He later sent her a message; he saw that the message had been seen, but received no other contact.
“Were you concerned?” Sitler asked.
“Yes,” Hammonds replied. “I was tempted to go Dec. 24, but my daughter was tired and cranky.”
Hammonds visited the apartment on Christmas Day. Upset, he described how he found her lying face down between her bed and refrigerator. After checking her pulse and finding that she was cold, he ran to his car to call 911.
Williamson that Everett Tripodis, Lemons’ former cell mate at Southern Regional Jail, testified Wednesday afternoon and the state rested its case.
A third day of the trial is set for today with defense witnesses.
Lemons remains incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.