Deputies investigating theft at Tender Mercies Ministries

PRINCETON — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of property from Tender Mercies Ministries in Princeton.
The theft occurred on Friday, May 7, according to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office Tuesday.
The deputies are trying to locate an individual who stole numerous items that had been donated to Tender Mercies that were to be given to those in need.
If anyone has any information regarding the theft, or can identify the individual in the photograph, they are asked to contact Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers at 304-487-8364, 304-913-4082, or ssommers@wvmcs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.