Staff report
GARY – A McDowell County man is facing multiple drug charges after deputies and state troopers conducted a search warrant in the Gary area.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office along with troopers of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment found a quantity of controlled substances and money while executing a search warrant, Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy said.
Deputies arrested Antonio Dwayne Padgett, 22, of Gary, Muncy said.
Padgett was charged Monday with the following: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (marijuana); possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone); possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine); possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine); and maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance.
Padgett was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a $131,000 bond was set, Muncy said. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding Unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Muncy said Antonio Padgett is already on bond for prior drug charges and the sheriff's office is the process of requesting a bond revocation hearing.
