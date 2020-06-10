WELCH — Voters in McDowell County decided a county commission seat Tuesday, and nominated a Democrat and a Republican in the House 26 contest.
Incumbent Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination in the House 26 race and won with 1,675 votes. Wesley R. Payne, a Republican from Yukon, ran unopposed for the Republican nomination and won with 383 votes, according to unofficial returns Tuesday.
The two men will now square off during the November general election for the House 26 seat.
Evans, a retired science teacher turned politician, is the current minority chair of the House Energy Committee and the current minority vice chair of the House Pensions and Retirement Education and Technology Infrastructure committees.
Payne, also a resident of McDowell County, is a political newcomer.
The 26th delegate district includes most of McDowell County, and a part of Mercer County that includes Bramwell and the Montcalm area.
In Mercer County, Evans garnered 136 votes from the county’s five House 26 precincts. Payne garnered 261 votes in Mercer County.
Three Democrats were vying for their party’s nomination Tuesday for a single seat on the McDowell County Commission.
Incumbent Democratic Commissioner Cecil Dale Patterson of Caretta was challenged by fellow Democrats Larry Barber of Gary and Herb Billings of War.
With 37 of 37 precincts reporting, Patterson won with 984 votes. Barber was second with 859 votes followed by 565 for Billings.
No Republican filed in the county commission’s race. As a result, Patterson will run unopposed for re-election in the November general election.
Two Democrats also were vying Tuesday for the prosecuting attorney post in McDowell County.
Incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller was challenged by Brittany R. Puckett. With all precincts reporting, Puckett was the apparent winner with 1,261 votes to 1,110 for Miller, the incumbent prosecutor.
No Republican filed in the prosecuting attorney’s race, which means Puckett will run unopposed for prosecuting attorney in November.
In the assessor’s race, two Democrats were vying for their party’s nomination Tuesday. The candidates were Martin West, the incumbent sheriff of McDowell County who didn’t seek re-election to the sheriff’s post, and Ray Bailey, a former member of the McDowell County Commission.
With all precincts reporting, Bailey was the winner with 1,392 votes to 1,123 for West.
Gary R. Hall of Welch ran unopposed for the Republican nomination and won with 548 votes.
Bailey and Hall will now advance to the November ballot.
In the non-partisan magistrate race, five candidates were vying for three magistrate seats. The winners were Steve Cox, 2,659 votes; Danny Mitchell, 2,797 votes; and Andy Vance, 1,114 votes.
In the unexpired circuit court judgeship contest, incumbent Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish won with 2,123 votes. Challenger Floyd A. Anderson netted 1,165 votes.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.