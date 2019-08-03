TAZEWELL, Va. — With about 400 coal miners now without jobs in Southwest Virginia, a Virginia delegate from Tazewell County wants to give those miners and their families a day of recreation and recognition.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield said he and his wife April are hosting a Coal Miners and Community Appreciation Day.
“We are under the impression that roughly 150 employees were affected by the recent closure of Blackjewel’s operations in Tazewell and Buchanan counties with close to 400 now out of work all across Southwest Virginia,” he said. “We have listened to stories from employees and their families seeking a solution and we have made every effort that we possibly can to help them during this time.”
Morefield said many miners had planned vacations for the summer, but that was before they were laid off.
“We heard from employees who made plans to take their children on vacation, but now have to cancel those plans,” he said. “We wanted to ensure those employees and others unemployed had a place to take their children to enjoy at least one day together this summer.”
“Growing up in the coal town of Grundy, I experienced often situations like this,” said April Morefield. “Our hearts go out to the miners and their families. We are grateful for all they do for our region and we will support them in any way that we possibly can.”
Will Morefield said the Appreciation Day may not be the vacation these families had wished for.
“But hopefully it will be something they can bring their families to and enjoy a day with each other,” he said. “Admission is free the entire day and we will provide lunch or dinner for everyone at no charge. We welcome everyone to attend!”
The event will be held at the Tazewell’s Lincolnshire Park, 611 East Riverside Drive, Tazewell, Virginia 24651 on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The event is open to the public and it is our hope the community will come out and support our coal miners,” he said.
Blackjewel LLC filed for bankruptcy recently and was set to go to auction Thursday.
Morefield said he has not heard the results of that auction or whether any of the mines in this region will be impacted.
The company also owns mines in West Virginia, Kentucky and Wyoming.
According to an article in the Gillette News Record in Gillette, Wy., the auction had extended into Friday.
The workers have been off the job since July 1, when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization and shut down its 32 operations in Wyoming, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.
For about 600 workers at Blackjewel’s Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines in Campbell County (Wyoming), the article said, the anticipation is whether Contura Energy Corp.’s $20.6 million stalking horse bid to buy the Western assets, along with the Pax Surface Mine in West Virginia (in Raleigh County) will be accepted.
“For another 1,100 coal miners at Blackjewel’s Appalachia operations,” the article said, “the wait is a little more nerve-wracking. Without a stalking horse bid on any or all of those assets, the company has said it will permanently close and liquidate anything not sold at auction.”
According to the article, there was no information available about whether the bids for any of the Eastern assets included buying mines to reopen them, buying equipment or any combination of the two.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
