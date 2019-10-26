RICHLANDS, Va. — A Tazewell County delegate does not agree with Gov. Ralph Northam that an increase in the use of renewable energy could actually help the economy in Southwest Virginia.
Northam made the comments at a recent stop at Southwest Virginia Community College, promoting his executive order to have the state’s electrical needs supplied by renewable sources, like wind and solar, 100 percent by 2050.
Addressing a question about the loss of coal mining jobs in the region related to using renewables exclusively, Northam said Dominion Energy is looking at using a “significant number of wind turbines” and the parts could be manufactured in Southwest Virginia not only for Virginia and the East Coast but across the country.
“I would just be open-minded,” he said. “There may be manufacturing jobs that we can get some of those parts being made (in Southwest Virginia).”
Metallurgical coal would also be needed to produce the needed metals, he said.
But Morefield said his plan is unrealistic and would only hurt the people in Southwest Virginia.
“The Governor’s carbon plan is not good for consumers,” he said. “In today’s political environment it is easy for elected officials to propose ‘feel good’ policies, but ultimately they have an obligation to do what is in the best interest of everyone they serve, especially the poor and middle class.”
Morefield said the 2050 proposal would “significantly increase the price of electricity and all other goods as manufacturers and producers would pass the increased cost to consumers.”
“The cost per kilowatt hour of electricity produced by solar and wind energy is substantially higher than if produced by coal or natural gas,” he said. “There is no way to avoid the high cost. How does the Governor expect to pay for it without raising utility rates or taxes to increase the amount of government subsidies offered for wind and solar? He cannot pay for it without raising rates or taxes.”
Morefield said he also does not see an increase in demand for metallurgical coal in the plan.
“I cannot foresee a significant increase in metallurgical coal production as a result of demand for wind turbines,” he said. “The market determines supply and demand. The Commonwealth of Virginia cannot solely influence the market demand for wind and solar energy, but the commonwealth’s State Corporation Commission could guarantee a rate for electricity that our population cannot afford. The cost of living is already extremely high. Can most people honestly afford to pay more? They cannot.”
Morefield said Northam should look at what is happening in other countries.
“The United States is virtually 30 years behind what’s happening around the world with countries that adopted carbon reduction plans,” he said. “The impact was so economically devastating that many of those countries are now building coal and natural gas power plants. I urge the Governor to research this.”
Morefield said his suggestion to the Governor is to invest in research and development of renewable technology before moving forward.
“Propose such carbon policies when the technology is developed to point where wind and solar are cost effective,” he said. “I am a strong advocate for economic diversification and one of the first to admit our region did a terrible job over the past few decades in diversifying the economy, but I cannot support policies that would be devastating to our economy and our most vulnerable population. If my words fall on deaf ears with the Governor I am saddened to say the only way we will learn is when we experience complete economic collapse from adopting such policies.”
