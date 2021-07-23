CHARLESTON — A framework for restructuring debt obligations of Bluestone Resources, Inc. may help resolve a lawsuit filed by Gov. Jim Justice and family members last month against Greensill Capital, a private finance firm based in London that filed for bankruptcy in March.
The lawsuit involved a $700 million debt related to loans to help rehabilitate Bluestone and its related operations after Justice purchased Bluestone Coal in 2015.
According to the lawsuit, Justice and the plaintiffs operated in “good faith” to repay the loans, but “Defendants continuously deceived Plaintiffs as to Defendants’ business operations and interest. Defendants use their business relationship with Bluestone to help prime the pump for Defendants’ larger fraudulent activities…”
An amended lawsuit alleged Greensill perpetrated the fraud “by inducing Plaintiffs to believe that they had found a long-term, legitimate financing partner to support Plaintiffs’ effort to rehabilitate their newly acquired Bluestone business and serve as a critical source of employment…”
But, the lawsuit alleged, an accelerated repayment schedule was pushed by Greensill and in January and February 2021, plaintiffs were pressured “with respect to the repayment of the debt in 2021, engaging in increasingly frantic conduct.” That was right before Greensill filed for bankruptcy.
Greensill packaged loans and sold them to investment funds owned by Credit Suisse Group, a Swiss bank that froze the investments funds after the bankruptcy and is now in talks with Bluestone and other borrowers to try to recoup the money for the investors.
“Bluestone Resources, Inc. has agreed to a framework with Credit Suisse (CS) for working on restructuring its debt obligations following the insolvency of Bluestone’s main lender, Greensill Capital,” a statement from Bluestone Coal said Thursday. “To that end, Bluestone has commenced talks with Credit Suisse in order to resolve a significant part of its loan exposure, which Greensill Capital had refinanced with CS. Bluestone and CS conducted several days of face-to-face meetings last week in West Virginia.”
“These constructive developments with CS will allow Bluestone to return to a state of normalcy, so that we can continue providing great quality coal and coke to our customers around the world, while providing a stable, secure situation for our valued employees and business,” Jay Justice, President and CEO of Bluestone, said in the statement.
