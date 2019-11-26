TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County residents have until Dec. 5 to pay their 2019 real estate and personal property taxes to avoid penalties.
Treasurer David Larimer said the tax bills were mailed on Oct. 11.
County taxes can be paid at any of the following banks or their branch locations in Tazewell County through Dec. 5: BB&T Bank, Clinch Valley Bank, First Community Bank, First Sentinel Bank, National Bank, New Peoples Bank, TruPoint Bank.
Taxes may also be paid online at www.tazewellcountyva.org or by phone by calling (276) 385-1300 or 1-866-288-9030, he added.
Some have expressed concern about the payments being due so close to Christmas, Larimer said.
“My staff and I frequently hear many concerns from citizens about having to pay their county taxes in December which is an expensive month with the Christmas Season and other holiday and end of the year expenses,” he said. “I strongly encourage everyone who has difficulties with paying their real estate or personal property taxes in December to enroll in our monthly pre-payment plan to assist with managing their household expenses.”
The county is now conducting an open enrollment for the monthly real estate tax monthly personal property tax pre-payment plan to assist citizens with paying their taxes, he said.
By enrolling in these monthly payment plans taxpayers will have real estate and personal property taxes paid in full by December 2020 if all tax payments are made on schedule with the correct payment amount. All delinquent taxes must be paid in full and the estimated 2020 tax bill will be based on a taxpayer’s 2019 tax bill.
To enroll in the monthly real estate or personal property tax pre-payment plan or for any county tax related questions contact the treasurer’s office at (276) 385-1300.
Larimer said the office also has a Facebook page, Tazewell County Virginia Treasurer’s Office, which includes updates on information.
The county has about a 97 percent tax collection rate, Larimer recently said. That is one of the highest in the region.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
